This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon could leave the club this summer.

The Scottish midfielder has been a standout player for the Imps since joining the club from St Mirren for an undisclosed fee in January 2023.

He was awarded the Players' Player of the Year at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, after Lincoln were beaten by Portsmouth on the final day of the season and narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in League One.

Despite the fact Lincoln only look set to achieve a mid-table finish in the third tier this time around, the 23-year-old has continued to be an important player in midfield, so it would be no surprise if he attracted transfer interest at the end of the season.

Erhahon expected to leave Lincoln

We asked our Lincoln fan pundit, Gary Hutchinson, which player he feels is most likely to leave the club this summer, and whether they will be missed at Sincil Bank.

"I think the player most likely to leave the club in the summer is Ethan Erhahon," Gary stated.

"I have said this on multiple occasions. He is a highly sellable asset, his contract is nice and secure, and he is definitely Championship quality on his day.

"He is a really, really good footballer who controls the middle of the park as a holding midfielder, but we bought him to sell.

"We cannot let his contract run down no matter how good he is. Part of the model of any aspiring Championship club like us that has not been in there before has got to be to sell players, cash in, get £1.2 million in, or something like that, and spend that on three or four players, improve our squad, then sell them.

"That is the business model. That is what clubs like us have to do. That is why he will go.

"Will he be missed? Of course he will. He is our best player by a country mile. He stands out like a sore thumb.

Ethan Erhahon's 2024/25 League One stats for Lincoln (FotMob) Interceptions per 90 Accurate passes per 90 2.2 35.6

"That is what you have to do to survive."

Lincoln should land a club-record fee for Erhahon

Last year, Lincoln's Director of Football, Jez George, stated that he expected Erhahon to become the most expensive player ever sold by the club in an interview with the BBC.

"I'd be amazed if he isn't when it happens," he said.

"I don't think clubs in the Championship would be doing their jobs properly if there wasn't interest."

Erhahon stayed put last summer, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case again during the upcoming transfer window.

Earlier this season, it was reported that Burnley, Norwich City, Hull City and West Bromwich Albion were all eyeing moves for the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

It seems like only a matter of time before Erhahon leaves Lincoln, as not only would his departure be financially beneficial for the club, but a move to a higher level would also see the player develop his game further, earn more money, and improve his chances of being called up by Scotland.

When the move does happen, it seems likely that it will be a club-record sale for the Imps.