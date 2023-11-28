Highlights Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde could be loaned out to Lincoln City in January, with former Leeds coach Michael Skubala at the helm there.

Hjelde has struggled for game time in the Championship this season and a loan move could provide him with more consistent playing opportunities.

It is likely that Hjelde will go out on loan in January in order to continue his development and gain valuable experience.

Lincoln City could be a possible next destination for Leeds United’s Leo Hjelde in the January transfer window.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, the League One side has been tipped as a possible loan option for the 20-year-old in the winter market.

Former Leeds U21 coach Michael Skubala is currently in charge of the Imps, as they chase promotion to the Championship.

Skubala will know Hjelde well from his time working with the underage setup at Elland Road, and could now rely on his former club to boost his first team squad in the third tier.

The Norwegian has struggled for game time in the Championship so far this season, making just one appearance in Daniel Farke’s side in the second division.

What is the latest news surrounding Leo Hjelde?

Leeds could be set for a busy January transfer window, with a number of fringe players potentially set to go out on loan for the second half of the campaign.

One such player could realistically be Hjelde, who has struggled to make much of an impact since the arrival of Farke as manager.

The full back is well down the pecking order, making three appearances in all competitions for the senior side this season.

Hjelde last featured for Leeds in a 1-1 draw against Salford City in the second round of the EFL Cup, which the Whites ultimately lost on penalties.

He has not played since August, so could use the loan move in January in order to receive more consistent game time.

Skubala has previously praised Hjelde, indicating that he would be a fan of bringing him into the fold at Sincil Bank stadium.

"He’s so versatile, such a good technician and he’s so calm," said the Lincoln boss, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"So I think he can play left-back, he can play left centre half as well.

“I think he’s quite fortunate that he can do it all, but I think his ultimate best position is left of a three.

“He’s a good, young talent.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table following the league’s return to action following the November international break.

December is set to be a key part of the campaign for the Yorkshire outfit in their bid to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town was reduced to seven points last weekend, despite Farke’s side dropping points away to Rotherham United.

Next up for Leeds is a home clash against Swansea City on Wednesday evening.

Should Leo Hjelde go out on loan in January?

It makes a lot of sense for Hjelde to go out on loan in January considering the total lack of game time he’s received.

It is apparent that he is not a part of Farke’s first team plans, and the defender needs to earn consistent game time in order to aid his development.

The best chance he has at getting that game time is by going elsewhere for the second half of the season.

Lincoln could prove a smart move for him given his history with Skubala, but a move to the Championship might be preferable as long as he is guaranteed minutes.