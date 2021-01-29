Lincoln City targeting swoop for 24-year-old as transfer deadline looms

Lincoln City are interested in signing Colchester United defender Cohen Bramall, according to Football Insider.

Bramall’s future at Colchester looks uncertain, with his contract at the JobServe Community Stadium set to expire at the end of the season.

The League Two side are said to be keen to offload the defender this month, rather than potentially lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Lincoln City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, spent two years at Lincoln, scored 17 league goals for the club? Mark Stallard Jamie Forrester Steve Torpey Ollie Ryan

According to Football Insider, Lincoln are interested in luring Bramall to the LNER Stadium before Monday’s deadline.

Michael Appleton currently has Max Melbourne and Tayo Edun to choose from at left-back, but Bramall would represent another exciting option.

Bramall registered five assists for Colchester as they finished in the play-offs last season, and he has three assists this term.

Championship side Reading were said to be interested in signing Bramall earlier this month, but it looks as if the Imps could be a destination for him.

The Verdict

This is an interesting story.

Lincoln already have two left-backs on the books, and good ones too. Melbourne and Edun have been great since Appleton came in.

Bramall is an attacking full-back who loves to get forward, though, and there is no reason to suggest why he can’t cement his place in Lincoln’s side if he signed.

It would be a coup to get him in, and it also makes sense given that his contract is up at the end of the season anyway.