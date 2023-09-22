Highlights Lincoln City's Lasse Sorensen is attracting interest in the January transfer window with a number of Championship sides taking a look at him.

Lincoln City’s Lasse Sorensen is attracting January transfer window interest already.

According to Darren Witcoop, the midfielder is likely to be the subject of a transfer offer during the winter window at the turn of the year.

The Dane has impressed with his performances in League One so far this season, contributing two assists from seven appearances in the division.

Sorensen has been with Lincoln since the summer of 2021, signing from MK Dons.

Since joining the League One team, he has helped the club finish 17th and 11th, with Lincoln currently 10th in the division at the moment.

Who is interested in Lasse Sorensen?

It has been claimed that a number of unnamed Championship sides are taking a look at the 23-year-old.

Sorensen has made seven appearances in the league so far this season, including six starts, playing a key role in the team’s positive start to the new term.

Lincoln are currently 10th, having earned 12 points from their opening seven games, sitting four points adrift of league leaders Portsmouth.

It is unknown whether Lincoln would be willing to cash in on the player, who has become an important part of the squad under Mark Kennedy.

Sorensen is in the final year of his contract, so that should make him an attainable transfer target for clubs in January.

This will be Lincoln’s last chance to earn a transfer fee for the player, unless a contract renewal can be agreed.

Otherwise they risk losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2024, which would be a financial blow to the club.

Sorensen has previously made 71 appearances for the club in the league in his previous two campaigns at LNER Stadium, contributing four goals and one assist.

How has the start of the season been for Lincoln City?

Kennedy’s side have earned three wins, three draws and just one loss from their opening seven fixtures in the new campaign.

They hold a game in hand on many of their rivals above them in the table, and a win could lift them to within one point of Pompey at the top of the standings.

Lincoln will be aiming for a promotion push this year after their positive early form to start the season.

Kennedy’s side are unbeaten since losing their opening game of the term 3-0 to Bolton Wanderers in early August.

Next up for the Imps is a clash at Fratton Park against leaders Portsmouth on Saturday.

Should Lincoln City cash in on Lasse Sorensen in January?

Given his contract situation, it would come as no surprise to see Lincoln agreeing a deal to sell the player in January.

It is still unclear just which Championship sides are interested in a move, but there will be no shortage of suitors in the winter window for his services.

Sorensen has been impressive so far this season, and could now be ready to make the step back up to the second tier, having previously competed at that level with Stoke City.

Perhaps even a return to the Potters could be on the cards, given Alex Neil will likely be looking for improvements to his squad this January.