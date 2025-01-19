Simon Yeo is a cult hero at Sincil Bank, after two spells with Lincoln City in the 2000s.

He first joined the Imps in the summer of 2002 after he had built a reputation of being a top quality goalscorer in non-league. Yeo netted over a century of goals during his time at Hyde United.

A famous first-spell at Lincoln City

He took only two games to secure his first goal for Lincoln, though he quickly became a regular on the substitutes' bench.

That being said, Yeo gained status as a cult hero by delivering key goals when they were needed. He netted the decisive strike that sent Lincoln into the Third Division play-offs at the end of the 2003 season, coming on as a substitute.

His impact was felt in the play-offs themselves too, against Lincolnshire rivals Scunthorpe United, when he netted three goals across a 6-3 aggregate win in the two-legged semi-final.

That booked Lincoln a place in the showpiece Millennium Stadium final for the first time in the club’s history.

Comparing Simon Yeo's two Lincoln City spells (source: Transfermarkt) First Spell (2002-2005) Second Spell (2006) Appearances 56 Appearances 14 Goals 25 Goals 5 Assists 6 Assists 0

He became the first player in City's history since former Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth in 1996/97 to score 20 goals or more in a season, per the Imps’ club website.

Lessons can be learned from failed second Lincoln spell

Admittedly, Yeo was unlucky when an injury ended hopes of his second spell at the LNER Stadium hitting the heights of his first. But, the fact remains that lessons can be learned from its failure.

Related Lincoln City ousting Charlton and Mansfield in transfer race can provide triple boost to Michael Skubala Sam Clucas has been linked to Lincoln City, as the January transfer rumour mill begins to spin into action.

Lincoln, and any club for that matter, must not let loyalties and past relationships with players cloud their judgement. There is always a desire to see a player return to the club, as they are proven not just at their level, but on the very same football field.

However, these rose-tinted returns often end in disappointment. They run the risk of over-shadowing the initial successful stint, and while Yeo’s return to Sincil Bank did not do that, it also did not help the Imps either.

Even if Yeo's failed return to Lincoln is two decades ago, the lesson it teaches remains important today.

Going on to play for Peterborough United

It looked like Yeo, an ex-soldier, had played his final Lincoln game in play-off defeat to Southend United in 2005, but after a short spell in New Zealand, he returned to Lincolnshire.

Signing on New Year’s Day 2006, Yeo netted five times in 11 games upon his return. A knee injury then sidelined him until the final day of that season, where he played one final time for Lincoln.

The following summer, after a short lived return, he followed manager Keith Alexander to Peterborough United. That ended an unsuccessful second stint at the Imps, and can be a lesson learned for Lincoln.

There is no room for sentiment and loyalty in sport, and when City are looking to climb up Sky Bet League One in the present day, that must be avoided now.