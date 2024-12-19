Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday share the same stance on loanee Bailey Cadamarteri, according to Imps head coach Michael Skubala.

The Lincoln boss was asked about the striker, who is spending the season in Sky Bet League One with City, as the January transfer window beckons.

Lincoln City feel their loan striker is progressing well

The picture on a potential Cadamarteri recall looks clear, with the option appearing to not be a topic of conversation for either club.

The Owls youngster has scored two goals in as many games for Lincoln, netting against both Morecambe in the Vertu Trophy knock-out stages and Huddersfield Town in league action.

Michael Skubala spoke to BBC Radio Lincolnshire about the potential future of loanee Cadamarteri, before his side’s most recent trip to Huddersfield.

He said: “Like all the players that are fighting for minutes, he probably wants more minutes. But, I think he is progressing well, we’re seeing improvements in his game all the time. He’s got a good eye for goal… so it’s probably his all-round game that needs progressing.”

“I think sometimes, like [Sheffield Wednesday manager] Danny Rohl says, they come to be loaned and developed. But, part of that is trying to get into the team, trying to get into the team against experienced players.”

Sheffield Wednesday are also happy with Cadamarteri's progress

The positive sentiments are seemingly shared with those at Sheffield Wednesday, as Skubala added: “I think he is fighting for his place like any other player, but his attitude is fantastic, his work ethic is fantastic.

“And, his parent club Sheffield Wednesday are really happy as well, because he is seeing a progression in his all-round game. So, I think if he keeps growing he is going to be a really good player, hopefully for us in the future, and also for Sheffield Wednesday.”

The 19-year-old striker joined Lincoln on a season-long loan from the Owls in the summer, with the aim of furthering his development following five goals in all competitions last term.

His time with parent club Wednesday last campaign included four goals in the Sky Bet Championship across 23 appearances.

Related Lincoln City should take easy option and avoid potential January raid Lincoln City should take the easy option that they have at their disposal when it comes to the January transfer window.

Bailey Cadamarteri beginning to stamp his authority

So far this season, Cadamarteri has found the back of the net seven times. Four of those have come in his 17 league appearances, with three more in four Vertu Trophy fixtures.

That has made him the Imps top goalscorer in all competitions, something that is a clear indicator of his growth this term already.

Lincoln City all competition 2024/25 goalscorers (as of December 19 - Transfermarkt) Bailey Cadamarteri 7 Jack Moylan 5 Ben House 5 Jovon Makama 5 Freddie Draper (and others) 3

The striker, son of former Premier League player Danny, has not been an ever-present, though, battling for a consistent place in the Imps front two alongside experienced head Ben House and Imps academy duo Jovon Makama and Freddie Draper.

It appears Bailey Cadamarteri has turned a corner in recent weeks, finding the net more consistently and playing more minutes.

The Owls are happy with him wearing Lincoln colours right now, but that might not last forever. Things can always change: whether that be Danny Rohl moving to one of the many clubs reportedly sniffing around for the highly-rated coach, a string of injuries at Hillsborough, Cadamarteri's goal output increasing further, or a different Lincoln striker starts firing and shunts him out of the team.

Though, any immediate ideas of his loan stint being cut short in the winter transfer window has been put to bed by Imps head coach Skubala, with Lincoln heading into the busy festive period.

He is a key figure in any potential play-off push City could mount in the new year and he must be kept at the club if the Imps are to drive themselves back up the League One table.