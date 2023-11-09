Highlights Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is being considered for the vacant managerial role at Lincoln City.

A disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign means Kenny is unlikely to remain his current role.

Lincoln City though, are yet to hold discussions with the 52-year-old about taking over at Sincil Bank.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is a contender for the vacant managerial role at Lincoln City.

That's according to a report from The Irish Mirror, who do however say that the League One side have yet to speak to the 52-year-old about the position.

How has Kenny done as Republic of Ireland manager?

Kenny was appointed as the manager of the Republic of Ireland national team back in April 2020.

Prior to that appointment, Kenny's previous experience had - with the exception of a spell in charge of Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic - been entirely based in Irish club football.

Since taking over the Irish national team, the former Derry City, Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk has won just 11 of his 38 games in charge of his country.

Indeed, Ireland have endured a dismal qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, losing five of their seven matches so far, with their only wins coming against the minnows of Gibraltar.

As a result, Kenny's future with the Irish national team looks far from secure, and it now seems as though that could possibly lead to a return to club football for the 52-year-old.

Could Lincoln appoint Stephen Kenny as manager?

As things stand, Lincoln are still looking for a new permanent manager, following the sacking of Mark Kennedy last month.

Tom Shaw is currently in caretaker charge of the Imps, although there may soon be someone else in the Sincil Bank dugout.

According to this latest update, Kenny is on Lincoln's radar, as they look to find their long term replacement for Kennedy.

However, they are apparently yet to speak to the Republic of Ireland boss, about taking over at the club.

Kenny's current contract with Ireland is not set to expire until next summer, although his country's disappointing qualifying campaign for EURO 2024 means he is not expected to be kept on until then, which could open the door for a move to Lincoln.

Where are Lincoln in League One?

Under the caretaker management of Shaw, Lincoln have taken seven points from four league games.

That means they currently sit ninth in the League One table, just four points adrift of the play-off places as things stand.

Lincoln City League One record this season Position Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 9th 15 6 4 5 +3 22 As of 9th November 2023

The Imps are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Port Vale at Sincil Bank.

Would Kenny be a good appointment for Lincoln?

You get the feeling that there is an argument this could be something of a risky appointment for Lincoln City to make.

Kenny has endured an underwhelming spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland, with many supporters seemingly far from happy with his approach to the job.

As a result, it seems as though there would be no guarantee of success under the 52-year-old, and those struggles could be a cause for concern among fans at Sincil Bank, which may not help the atmosphere around the club.

It is also worth noting that Kenny has no experience of English football so far, meaning there is a possibility he could struggle to adapt to life in League One with the Imps.

With all that in mind, you therefore wonder whether there may be more suitable candidates out there for Lincoln to look to, as potential replacements for Kennedy.