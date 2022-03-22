Lincoln City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Lincoln City have had an impressive few years since coming up from the Conference in the 2016-17 season.

Since then they’ve had some impressive cup runs making it to the quarter finals in 2016-17 after they beat Burnley.

In the 2017-18 season they won the EFL Cup beating Shrewsbury in the final.

Their season this year hasn’t quite been up to the same standard and they currently find themselves 18th in League One.

They’ve had many players across the years and it’s time to put your knowledge of those players to the test. We’ve given you the name of 14 Lincoln players, both former and current and all you have to do is tell us at which club they started their career.

1 of 20 John Akinde Northwood Whitstable Town Margate Gravesend & Northfleet