Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Lincoln City

Lincoln City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Lincoln City have had an impressive few years since coming up from the Conference in the 2016-17 season.

Since then they’ve had some impressive cup runs making it to the quarter finals in 2016-17 after they beat Burnley.

In the 2017-18 season they won the EFL Cup beating Shrewsbury in the final.

Their season this year hasn’t quite been up to the same standard and they currently find themselves 18th in League One.

They’ve had many players across the years and it’s time to put your knowledge of those players to the test. We’ve given you the name of 14 Lincoln players, both former and current and all you have to do is tell us at which club they started their career.

Lincoln City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20

John Akinde


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan supporting Barnet FC and Newcastle United. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Lincoln City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: