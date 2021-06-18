Lincoln City quiz: One question about every player in the Imps’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

Lincoln City will be hoping they can win promotion into the Championship next season, after falling agonisingly short in their bid this term.

The Imps were beaten by Blackpool in the League One play-off final at Wembley, which condemned them to another season in the third tier of English football.

But can you score full marks on this Lincoln City quiz about the players in the first-team? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media!

1 of 18 Which club did Regan Poole start his senior career with? Cardiff City Newport County Tranmere Rovers Swansea City