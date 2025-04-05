Two former Lincoln City loanees are making waves in the Premier League, and beyond, providing a real source of pride for the Imps.

Brennan Johnson, now at Tottenham Hotspur, and Morgan Rogers, currently playing for Aston Villa, both lined up for Lincoln in the 2020/21 season.

They helped the then-Michael Appleton-managed side reach the League One play-off final, before losing out to Blackpool at the showpiece game.

Brennan Johnson now a Tottenham Hotspur livewire

The Welshman scored ten times at Lincoln in League One, adding three more goals in cups and play-off outings, as well as six assists in all.

On loan from Nottingham Forest, who he went on to excel for in the Championship the following season, Johnson was electric for the Imps.

Now in the Premier League, he has been a real attacking threat for an otherwise struggling Spurs team.

Under Australian Ange Postecoglou, Johnson has netted 14 times and assisted four further goals across all competitions. Playing in every role across the Tottenham front three, the former Forest attacker has gone to new heights.

Spurs may be far behind where they want to be in the English top flight, but in Europe they have seen success. The North London side are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League and continue to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Bilbao this May.

Johnson was the source of much criticism from his own fans earlier in the campaign, but managed to net three in as many Premier League games towards the end of September. He proved doubters wrong, showing a steeliness to battle back and fight to regain the support of the Spurs faithful.

The 23-year-old has been a force on the international front too with Wales, adding a goal and an assist back in November against Iceland. His successes for Spurs this term have made him one of Wales' top talents, and a vital part of Craig Bellamy's team.

Aston Villa fighting on three fronts with Morgan Rogers