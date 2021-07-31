Lincoln City preparing offer for 23-year-old amid Ipswich transfer interest

Last season’s losing League One play-off finalists Lincoln City could be set for a transfer tussle with a number of divisional rivals for Dundee United left-back Jamie Robson.

That is because the Imps are preparing to make an offer for the 23-year-old, according to the Daily Record in Scotland.

There could be a bit of a battle on Michael Appleton’s hands though, with both Ipswich Town and Oxford United said to be holding an interest earlier on in the month by Alan Nixon.

Robson featured heavily for Dundee last season in the Scottish Premiership, playing 36 times and bagging two assists from his position as the Terrors finished 9th in the table.

The Record believes that Lincoln’s offer will start at £200,000 but will also include add-ons in the deal and also a sell-on clause should Robson be a success and sold on.

The report also states that Oxford’s interest in Robson has cooled off, so that could leave the Imps in pole position to bag the left-sided player.

The Verdict

Lincoln have bolstered their midfield and attack significantly this summer, but there’s been a lack of defensive additions – perhaps because it was already so strong.

A left-back though you would have thought wasn’t that high on the agenda considering that Tayo Edun, Cohen Bramall and Max Melbourne are all signed up to contracts at Sincil Bank but apparently the club see it differently.

It could mean that Edun is pushed into midfield but even then Robson would be adding to a competitive left-back battle and a talented player or two are going to end up losing out.

For around £200,000 though it’s a worthwhile investment and looking at the Lincoln squad ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, it looks well-positioned to be in a promotion battle once again.