Championship side Plymouth Argyle have had a bid rejected for Lincoln City centre-back Paudie O'Connor.

This is according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who has revealed that the Pilgrims are hoping to get a deal over the line for the defender, having already made a couple of additions during this window.

At this point, it would take a miracle for Plymouth to survive at the end of the season, considering their current trajectory.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Derby County 28 -7 27 22 Hull City 28 -11 26 23 Luton Town 28 -18 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 28 -35 26 (As of January 24th, 2025)

However, they may still be hoping to strengthen their squad considerably to improve their team, with Michael Baidoo joining for an undisclosed fee, and Tymoteusz Puchacz making a loan move to Home Park.

But they have also lost a key player since the January window opened, with central defender Lewis Gibson making the move to Preston North End during the early stages of this month.

A replacement is yet to come in for the former Everton man, but having conceded five against Burnley in midweek, they will surely be keen to make an addition or two in this area before the deadline passes next month

Plymouth Argyle have Paudie O'Connor bid rejected

According to Crook, Plymouth have had a £250,000 bid rejected for Lincoln's O'Connor.

The same journalist expects the Pilgrims to make a further bid for the Imps' star, who has been a key player under Michael Skubala this term.

Currently the captain of Lincoln, it's no surprise that he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Making 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season, he looks set to continue starting regularly, though it remains to be seen whether he will still be at the LNER Stadium when the deadline passes.

Plymouth Argyle could benefit from Paudie O'Connor at both ends of the pitch

The Pilgrims will benefit from having a new central defender, so they may be desperate to get a deal for O'Connor over the line.

He could benefit the club at both ends of the pitch too.

Registering three goals and three assists in 31 competitive appearances this term, that shows how much of an asset he can be in both boxes.

Some fans may be keen to see a higher-profile signing come in.

But O'Connor knows the EFL like the back of his hand and could raise his game if he makes the step up to the second tier.