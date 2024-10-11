Key Takeaways Lincoln City will have notable players out of contract at the end of 2024/25.

Players like Sean Roughan and Paudie O'Connor could be lured by potential moves.

Injury-plagued players like Tyler Walker and Lewis Montsma face uncertain futures.

Lincoln City are flying high in League One. However, with seven players reportedly out of contract in the summer, competitors could be queuing up to snatch a bargain.

Michael Skubala's side were sitting fourth in League One after nine matches, prior to the October international break. The Imps have only been defeated once, and early signs suggest that this season could be a memorable one for the Reds.

With a return to the second tier on the cards for the first time since 1960, Skubala will be keen to hold on to as many of his players as possible. However, the following seven futures could be up in the air come June, as we look at expiring contracts per Transfermarkt data.

Sean Roughan

One of the hottest prospects in League One, Sean Roughan, has been a hugely important player for the Imps over recent seasons.

After joining Lincoln's youth setup from Phoenix FC, the versatile youngster has developed into one of the first names on the teamsheet. Thanks to his ability to play in multiple positions, the Irishman will no doubt be highly sought after.

Having been capped at youth level, Roughan will surely be eyeing up a spot in the senior Ireland squad. This could tempt the star into a move away to further his career. Ultimately, it will depend on whether the Imps gain promotion or not.

Paudie O'Connor

Another Irish defender, Paudie O'Connor is a much more experienced player than compatriot Roughan. The defender has notched up four goal contributions in eight appearances so far this season, which is absurd for a centre-back.

The 27-year-old is thriving in Skubala's system, which will certainly have him on the radar of rivals. After City poached him from Bradford City in 2022, the former Leeds United man has only increased in value, so the Imps will be keen to keep hold of O'Connor.

Tendayi Darikwa

There seems to be a theme of defenders being out of contract at Lincoln, Tendayi Darikwa continues that trend. The summer arrival has played every single minute of league action so far, following his signing from Apollon Limassol.

The former Nottingham Forest star has been in decline since departing the City ground. However, Lincoln looks to be bringing the defender back to his best, which is encouraging to see. The 32-year-old's contract also includes an option for an extension.

Adam Jackson

You guessed it, another defender. Adam Jackson has been a superb servant to Lincoln since he arrived from Hibernian in August 2020.

Another key man for Skubala's extremely successful defensive department so far, the 30-year-old will be keen on being a part of the Imps' Championship adventure, should they get there.

Tyler Walker

The name Tyler Walker was once tipped to be right at the pinnacle of English football. Sadly, the former Nottingham Forest prospect never reached the heights predicted for him. Injuries have played a large part in this.

The former loan hero returned to Sincil Bank last year, following his release from Coventry City. Sadly, he's only made six appearances since re-signing and is yet to kick a ball in anger in 2024. The reunion of Walker and Lincoln just hasn't panned out as hoped so far.

Another injury in pre-season has ruled Walker out for the foreseeable future, so it's currently unclear if his future lies with Skubala's side.

Ben House

The 2024/25 campaign has been solid so far for Ben House. The Scot is averaging almost a goal every other game, with three scored in seven outings.

Being only 25, House is just about to reach the peak of his career. If his good form continues, there will no doubt be plenty of clubs interested in taking the striker away from Lincolnshire in the summer.

Lewis Montsma

Four years ago, Lewis Montsma was a highly exciting prospect at Sincil Bank. The Dutch defender scored six times in 40 outings for the Imps as they pushed towards the top of League One.

However, injuries have plagued the now 26-year-old. He missed 15 months of action due to an ACL injury, but he has recently returned to the pitch, in a Carabao Cup match against Harrogate Town.

If Montsma can stay fit, despite barely playing over the last three seasons, he could earn himself a new deal at Sincil Bank.

The Dutchman only signed a six-month extension to his contract this summer, so he could leave the Imps as soon as January.