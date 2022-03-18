Lincoln City player offers thoughts ahead of Sunderland clash

After a 2-1 loss to league leaders Rotherham United on Tuesday night, Lincoln City now sit 18th in the league.

After conceding two goals in the first 13 minutes, Lincoln reacted well in the second half and got a goal back. Striker Tom Hooper praised his team for their response as he told Sunderland Echo: “With how we started the game by giving away the goals that we did, and then to show those performance levels in the second half, it’s frustrating.

“We threw everything at them and there are positive to be taken, but things to be learnt from that first half; although we showed what we’re capable of doing to teams who are top of the league.

“It has to be the blueprint: we’re only cheating ourselves if we don’t try and match that every week. We know what we’re capable of, we must apply ourselves in the right way to prove that and try and match that level of performance.”

Tomorrow, his side welcome sixth placed Sunderland in a game that should be a good occasion.

Sunderland will be looking for a win in order to try and secure their place in the play-offs whilst Lincoln are looking to prove their own ability against top teams.

Looking ahead to the game Hooper said: “I know the lads will be looking forward to Sunderland, it will be a great atmosphere. We’ve had a a few good games against them over the years but we’re focused on ourselves and we know the fans will back us all the way.

“It’s another big club coming to Lincoln and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Verdict:

Although Sunderland are the favourites going in to this game, Lincoln should not be underestimated. After a narrow loss to the league leaders, the Imps will be wanting to prove they can play to the same high standard for 90 minutes.

A win will be a crucial result for Sunderland who at this stage of the season need to be looking at solidifying their play-off position if that’s where they want to be by the end of the season.

As Hooper said, both teams are likely to be well backed on Saturday so the atmosphere inside Sincil Bank should be a good one that pushes both teams on.

In the reverse fixture back in January, Lincoln came out victorious with a 3-1 win, so this game could be anyone’s tomorrow.