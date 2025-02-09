Lincoln City should view the brilliant signing of defender Regan Poole as a blueprint for future business but must learn from their mistakes after seeing him leave to join Portsmouth on a free transfer.

The versatile defender was an outstanding January pick up for the Imps but the club did not reap the rewards on the financial side, allowing his contract to run down and opening the door for a free-agent exit.

Regan Poole exited for League One rivals Portsmouth

Lincoln had offered Poole a new contract but he turned it down to seal a move to Portsmouth. He played more than a century of games in Imps colours, making a real impression as a defender capable of playing both in the heart of the back-line and on the right.

He had signed for the Imps in January 2021, jumping ship for then-fellow Sky Bet League One side MK Dons and would be a superb addition – a defensive rock for two and a half years in Lincolnshire.

The former Manchester United youngster made a sole Europa League appearance for the Red Devils while his career was in its infancy but it was in the EFL that he really established himself as a player.

He impressed for the Imps, earning a move to Portsmouth and helping them to win promotion. John Mousinho’s men won the League One title in Poole’s debut campaign at Fratton Park and made the step up to the second tier.

Regan Poole's time at Lincoln City - all competitions (source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goal Contributions 2020/21 (from January) 25 1 2021/22 50 3 2022/23 56 7

Injuries have hampered the Welshman’s time at Portsmouth but his quality is undeniable and when he has been fit to play, he has excelled.

Lincoln City must not repeat the same mistake with other players

Lincoln’s current club captain Paudie O’Connor is out of contract this summer. It would be difficult to not feel a sense of deja vu when it comes to his situation and that of Poole two years ago.

He was the Imps’ captain when his contract ran to its end date and the same thing could happen again in the coming summer.

Related Lincoln City transfer deadline day dream includes Paudie O'Connor and Premier League developments The dream deadline day for Lincoln City would be a quiet one, keeping hold of star-man Paudie O'Connor and capitalising on developments further up the

City reportedly turned down offers for their defensive stalwart from Championship clubs over the course of the January transfer window, instead opting to keep him at the LNER Stadium for the remainder of the season at the very least.

His contract expires in the summer and the Irishman is yet to put pen to paper on an extension or new deal with Michael Skubala’s side.

To allow O’Connor to exit in the summer on a free transfer would be a failure for Lincoln and their transfer policy. The club intends to frequently sign young, inexperienced players, building them up and growing their abilities before selling them on for profit.

Lincoln did not complete the full set with Poole, missing out the final, money-spinning, ingredient.

O’Connor would be a miss for no shortage of reasons on and off the pitch, but it would also mean the club had not learned from the mistakes they made in seeing their former captain exit as a free agent just two years ago.

It may be too late now in his case but Lincoln need to learn from their Portsmouth, Poole mistake in future.