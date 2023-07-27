Highlights Lincoln City's American ownership group, including Landon Donovan, has yet to see the rewards of their efforts to expand the club's brand in the US.

The Imps' on-field performance has improved slightly, but they need to better utilise their international partnership and the influence of Donovan to achieve promotion.

Scoring more goals is crucial for Lincoln City's success, as they ranked low in goals scored in the league and need to find another reliable striker.

Lincoln City have made the effort in recent years to expand their brand across the Atlantic Ocean but have yet to reap the rewards of their American-based ownership group.

Former USMNT and Everton midfielder Landon Donovan was among the group of Americans that included the Jabara family who bought into the Imps in 2021 and has served as a special advisor to Lincoln City ever since. The Imps then announced in 2022 that they would partner with San Diego Loyal of the USL Championship in the United States on ‘community initiatives, merchandise and content'.

Frankly, the business and content partnership isn’t enough.

How have Lincoln City performed recently?

It hasn’t been an easy road for Lincoln City since Donovan and co. joined everyone at LNER Stadium. The Imps finished 17th in League One in 2021/22 and managed to improve to 11th in 2022/23 after surrendering 16 fewer goals than the previous year, per fbref. That drop off in goals against coincided with the Imps scoring eight fewer goals than the previous year in League One.

Lincoln need to use their international partnership better if they are to achieve promotion to the second tier for the first time in the modern Football League set up.

Lincoln's off-field influence

It would certainly help if the Imps utilised the names and faces that have come with this new ownership group. It may shock the audience in the United Kingdom, but there’s an entire generation of American footballers who idolized Landon Donovan growing up. While England had Wayne Rooney, the United States had Donovan and many still treat him as a top-tier athlete domestically.

The Imps need to employ Donovan’s influence in adding to their club going forward. Want a North American on a relatively cheap contract on loan? Have Donovan as the one selling the experience in Lincolnshire. It will benefit the club in both the short and long term.

It will be crucial for Lincoln City to adjust their front office according to the capabilities of those they have brought in. When you have a new voice in the building as the Imps do, you have to prove yourself as a competent talent evaluator. As mentioned earlier, there is a plethora of young North Americans that are stuck in systems that aren’t allowing them to progress from the USL Championship, MLS Next Pro or even USL League One (USA’s third tier). The salaries aren’t large and you can sell players on the prospect of potentially playing in a play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

All of the football management aside, priority number one, two, and three for Lincoln is scoring goals. The Imps didn’t score enough during the 2022/23 season in League One. 47 goals had Lincoln City in the bottom third of goals scored in the league and the teams surrounding them in those standings were all below the Imps on the table, per fbref. Ben House managed a dozen league goals after making the jump from non-league football to Lincoln before the season, but the Imps need another option.

Finding that final goalscoring option is paramount to the success of Donovan and the Jabara family as they make the transition into English Football. If the Imps want to finally join the Championship and follow in the footsteps of other unlikely success stories in the EFL, they will need to score in droves.