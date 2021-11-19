Lincoln City, MK Dons and Fleetwood Town among clubs eyeing transfer move for Swansea City player

There could be a transfer battle on the cards in the winter transfer window, with four League One clubs all eager to sign Liam Cullen from Swansea according to Football Insider.

The striker has spent his entire career with the Welsh outfit so far and has finally started to get some minutes under his belt for the Championship side.

This year, he has already started four times in the second tier and even has an assist. However, with Joel Piroe coming into form and firing in the goals and Jamie Paterson contributing from just behind him, he might find more gametime hard to come by.

It means that the Swans could allow him to leave on a short-term basis when the winter window opens – and there are already four teams ready to try and seal a deal for the forward according to Football Insider.

Those teams are Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Lincoln and MK Dons. All four of them are currently playing their football in the third tier and a move to any of those clubs – with the prospect of regular first-team football on offer – could be an intriguing proposition for both Cullen and Swansea.

Of those, Lincoln and MK Dons would also firmly consider themselves as play-off hopefuls, so it would provide the forward with a chance to go and get stuck into a promotion push on a regular basis.

It could be beneficial to the striker to go and spend some time elsewhere to help him gain valuable experience and help reach his potential – and there is clearly no shortage of clubs willing to do business for him.

The Verdict

Liam Cullen looks a good young talent for Swansea and if he isn’t going to get the action he needs in Wales this season, then the best thing to do is send him out on loan.

There is clearly interest and the chance of regular football, so it is something that should certainly be considered in January.

The forward has second tier experience and has proven he can be a decent option in the Championship – so given a chance in League One, he could flourish. Whichever team does end up with him then could be getting themselves a very solid attacking option.