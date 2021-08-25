Lincoln City midfielder secures move away from Sincil Bank

Lincoln City midfielder James Jones has made a move away from Sincil Bank signing for National League side Wrexham.

The 25-year-old started his career at Crewe Alexandra coming up through the youth system and he went on to make over a hundred appearances for the club. He completed a move to Lincoln in 2020 and has made 45 appearances in the past year, scoring three goals in all competitions.

However, Jones has now made the decision to drop down two leagues and join Wrexham in the National League who are putting together a strong squad for the season ahead after a takeover from Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The midfielder will hope to play his part in a push for promotion to the Football League with the side who are favourites to go up this year.

Jones has put pen to paper on a three year deal at the Racecourse Ground for an undisclosed fee.

The Verdict:

With a number of new midfield signings from Lincoln boss Michael Appleton, it is understandable why Jones may have chosen a move away to guarantee his game time this season. As he is 25-years-old now, this is a point is his career where he will be prioritising time on the pitch rather than sitting on the bench wondering when his next appearance will be.

The midfielder is sure to do well for Wrexham in the National League this season as he will benefit greatly from his experience in the league. He will no doubt be one of the standout players in the National League this year and if he keeps his standards high, there is a good chance he could be standing with a trophy alongside his Wrexham teammates at the end of the season.

Should Jones succeed for his new club in Wales and find himself back in the League again soon, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a return to League One someday soon either.

