Michael Skubala has set out Lincoln City’s stall for the January transfer window, with a statement of intent that is sensible.

It is not headline-grabbing or perhaps what Imps fans wanted to hear their head coach say, but it comes across as the right statement.

Michael Skubala’s January parameters

The Lincoln chief was speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire journalist Michael Hortin after a narrow defeat to Steve Evans' Rotherham United side on New Year’s Day.

He said: “I think there is no need to panic, but I still think we need to do bits of work. There is no doubt that we need to do that.”

That is the overriding sentiment from Skubala: the Imps know they need to add something during the January transfer window, while they preface that with the acknowledgment that activity will be limited.

The former Leeds United caretaker boss added: “What our capabilities are as a club is different to the capabilities of some of the bigger clubs, so I think we have to be quite smart in this market.

“And make sure that if we are going to add to the group, to help the group, I think that’s really important. So, I don’t think there will be loads done, but we definitely have to look at things.”

No need for Lincoln City panic

January can often bring rash and reactionary transfer decisions, shoehorning a player that is not an ideal fit into a team that just ‘needs’ a new body.

The more thoughtful and measured summer approach can be lost in the winter window, where short-term gain trumps long-term vision.

Lincoln had a stellar start to 2024, kicking onto a 16-unbeaten run to end the most recent season. That had them knocking on the doors of the play-offs, only losing out due to final day heartache courtesy of the then-already-promoted Portsmouth.

The Imps could emulate that again, and do need to be brash in the transfer market to do so. Patience and a measured approach are often the key, as an over the top reaction to a recent dismal run would only deepen the issues.

Lincoln City's last 12 League One games Wins 1 Draws 5 Losses 6 Goals Scored 8 Goals Conceded 14

Skubala’s men have won just one of their last 12 league games, with defeat to the Millers and a goalless draw to Stevenage not the start to the new year that Lincoln desired.

The right memo despite Lincoln's needs

Therefore, Skubala’s directive that Lincoln will not panic, and instead add in limited bursts, is the smart one.

City do need something in the way of January recruits, do not get me wrong. Whether that be a striker to fill the void that Joe Taylor left in the summer at the expiration of his loan, which still remains vacant, or an injection of squad-depth in defence.

Those are the presumptive target areas for Lincoln this month, with a midfield stocked fill of talented Sky Bet League One players, not an area of the pitch that needs attention.

The Imps are certainly aware of the need to strengthen, but will not be ushered into any moves they do not see the full value of this January. It's a very unsexy approach, but undoubtedly the right one.