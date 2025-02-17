Lincoln City may lose another of their key players in the summer as defender Sean Roughan – described by Michael Skubala as “magnificent” – is out of contract.

Roughan’s deal expires in the summer and he would be a huge loss for the Imps should he move on.

Lincoln City must be fearful of losing Sean Roughan

The Irishman was quizzed by BBC Radio Lincolnshire about his impending contract expiration but remained tight-lipped about his future.

He said: “I’ve been here before, two years ago, and it’s the same this time. I just want to play football and let the other stuff take care of itself.”

Roughan, who is now 21 years old, signed a contract late in the piece when his previous deal was due to run out in the summer of 2023.

It looks as if the situation may be a similar one again, with a sense of deja vu for Lincoln and their youthful centre-back.

The Imps academy product was primarily operating on the left flank, before coming inside to be the left third of Lincoln’s defensive trio. He has built a strong partnership with captain, and Irish compatriot, Paudie O’Connor, as well as Adam Jackson, despite his more patchy injury track record.

Related Lincoln City must learn Portsmouth lesson from brilliant January signing Lincoln City need to learn from the mistake they made in allowing Regan Poole to leave the club on a free transfer.

Despite their success in keeping Roughan at the club 24 months ago, this summer will surely still cause anxiety and concern at the LNER Stadium. The youngster has been a critical cog in the Imps team, providing solidity defensively and an option going forward due to his long-balls and energetic runs.

A season of progression in League One

Skubala spoke to Football League World about his centre-back after their draw with Cambridge United, a game in which Roughan hit a seminal milestone.

Sean Roughan has been an ever-present for Lincoln City (source: Transfermarkt) 2022/23 32 out of 46 league games 2023/34 39 out of 46 league games 2024/25* 31 out of 31 league games (as of February 16, 2025)

He said: “I think he’s growing all the time, Sean, I think he’s a really good player for us. A really strong player for us.

“At times he can go up and down, but he’s been solid all season. And for such a young age to be doing what he’s doing is magnificent.”

That game marked 50 consecutive start in league games for Lincoln. The last time Roughan was not involved in a League One game for the Imps was on New Year’s Day 2024 when he missed a chastening defeat at Blackpool.

“He just needs to keep progressing and keep improving in certain aspects of his game and he’ll be good for us,” Skubala said.

He still has room to grow, with age on his side. Though, the Irishman has played over a century of games in the English third tier, possessing experience well beyond his years.

Lincoln City must do all they can to keep hold of Sean Roughan

The centre-back would surely be an enticing option for clubs hunting for cheap, yet proven, recruits in the summer, just as it would mark a major success if Lincoln are able to tie him down to a further deal.

Roughan has been an ever-present in the Imps’ defence this season, playing every single minute of the 31 games to date, and would be a huge loss for the club if his contract expires.

Lincoln should do all they can to keep him in red and white beyond the end of the current campaign.

The Imps have seen key players depart at the end of their contract before and there must be a growing fear now that Roughan could be the next.