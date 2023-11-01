Highlights Lincoln City parted company with former head coach Mark Kennedy due to his public criticism of midfielder Danny Mandroiu and concerns about the team's style of play and player development.

Interim head coach Tom Shaw has bought the club some time with positive results, leading to speculation about whether he will be given the permanent role.

Danny Cowley, who previously led Lincoln City to two league titles, is the most obvious choice for the next head coach, but current Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley could also be considered as a potential option.

Lincoln City parted ways with former head coach Mark Kennedy last week.

On his departure, the club had lost three of their previous four league games, but results were not the reason that the 47-year-old left the club.

After Kennedy was sacked, Lincoln's chief executive Liam Scully said that the former boss' public criticism of midfielder Danny Mandroiu was one of the reasons that he was relieved of his duties.

The 47-year-old said the midfielder could become "just another statistic," if he didn't change his approach. This, along with the team's style of play and the development of talent, or lack there of, is what led the club to it's decision to part ways with Kennedy.

It's the first time in close to nine years that the Imps have sacked a manager, rather than leaving by mutual consent, or moving to another club. Although sacking a manager has become a bit unprecedented for the club, hiring them isn't, and that's the position that they find themselves in again.

The City board have been bought some time by the results of interim head coach Tom Shaw. He and his team have picked up seven points from their last three games, so there isn't the pressure to immediately find Kennedy's replacement.

The Imps' chairman Clive Nates said: "We do have time to make the right decision.

"We have a database of probably a few hundred managers that have been monitored. Obviously some work has been done on those we thought might be a candidate in the future."

Nates added that some managers have been in contact with himself, Scully, or Jez George (the club's Head of Football).

Could Tom Shaw be the next Lincoln City head coach?

The form of the team since Shaw took over from Kennedy could be put down to a 'new manager bounce' that many teams seem to get whenever there is a change of leadership in the dressing room.

Due to the positive start that Shaw has made to managerial life, he is now being linked to the permanent role. The club's chairman refused to comment on whether the interim head coach was a potential candidate.

"With Tom, the whole focus is producing results on an interim basis," said Nates.

"I don’t want to comment if Tom is in line for the job or whether any other candidates are in line for the job. It’s just not fair on Tom or any other candidate if I do so."

He did add that he and others at Lincoln believe that Shaw will be "an outstanding head coach."

Nates added: "We have full faith in him, and we can see that clearly tactically, with the way team selection was handled last night (Tuesday) and the commitment and quality of the players."

Lincoln City should appoint Danny Cowley as their next head coach

Cowley is the most obvious pick to be the next Lincoln head coach. He won the club two league titles in three seasons, getting them from being a National League side to one that is now well established in League One.

Going back to your ex can be a dangerous game to play, but this relationship didn't end on bad terms. It'd be a brilliant reunion for the club and the former manager.

If you are of the view that the club shouldn't be going over old ground, so to speak, then the current Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley might be the option for you.

Bradley has won the last four Irish Premier Division titles with Shamrock Rovers by an average of 11.75 points. He has an impressive record in Ireland, but he has no managerial experience in England so could be considered more of a risk.