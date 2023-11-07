Highlights Lincoln City has seen improvement under interim manager Tom Shaw, with two wins, one draw, and one loss in his four league games in charge.

Shaw's ties with the club and recent positive results make him a potential candidate for the permanent manager position.

Other potential candidates mentioned include Leam Richardson, who has experience and success in League One, Damien Duff, and a potential return for former manager Danny Cowley.

Ex-Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy was sacked three weeks ago, and still there hasn't been a new appointment.

The Imps had a disappointing start to the season, with the club sat in 16th place at the time of Kennedy's dismissal. Tom Shaw, a member of the first-team squad at Sincil Bank, was handed the role on an interim basis and has managed to pick up some decent results. From his four league games in charge he has earned two wins, one draw and one loss which has seen the club climb up to ninth in League One. Could Lincoln consider handing Shaw the permanent job?

The 36-year-old has been with Lincoln since 2018, having undertaken several coaching roles at the club. He also spent time as head-coach of non-league Gainsborough Trinity for a year. His inexperience in professional management would be a concern, but his ties with Lincoln and his recent results in charge could be handy.

Elsewhere, not many names have been hinted as the next potential Imps boss, but let's take a look at those who have been mentioned, including a potential return for a Lincoln fan favourite.

Leam Richardson expresses interest

Richardson has been out of a job since November of last year, after his strong stint with Wigan Athletic. As Manager of the Latics, Richardson guided the club to promotion from League One, but in the Championship, results worsened, and he was sacked after a year and a half in charge.

As reported by Darren Witcoop, The 43-year-old has "an interest in the vacant manager's job at Lincoln". If this keen interest is true, then The Imps could be onto a winner.

Richardson's pedigree in League One is impressive, after winning League One Manager of the Season with Wigan. Despite his results in the Championship, he certainly knows how to get the best out of a League One side.

Rumours around Damien Duff

Another name on the list of potential next managers is the 44-year-old Irishman.

Duff is currently in charge of League of Ireland club, Shelbourne, with his contract set to expire. Barry Landy on social media explained that Lincoln City Director of Football Jez George and CEO Liam Scully were in attendance for Jack Moylan's final Shelbourne game ahead of his move to the League One club. Perhaps, Moylan wasn't the only focus, with Duff stood in the dugout.

A return on the cards?

Since the sacking of Mark Kennedy, eyes have been on Danny Cowley who is the obvious replacement. Cowley, alongside his brother Nicky, spent three years in charge of Lincoln in the past, guiding the club back to the Football League in 2017. Then, the brothers earned promotion to League One with Lincoln two years later.

Cowley most recently spent time at Portsmouth but was sacked in January 2023. Surely, Lincoln fans would welcome Danny and Nicky with open arms, after their last stint at the club. The rumours grew more serious recently as Cowley had agreed terms with Bradford City before making a u-turn due to family reasons, according to BBC's Ian Dennis. Perhaps, he'd rather take on a role he is more comfortable with and Lincoln would be the perfect place for that.