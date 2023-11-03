It has now been over two weeks since Lincoln City decided to surprisingly part company with head coach Mark Kennedy, and so far they have not been able to identify or appoint his successor at Sincil Bank.

The Imps hierarchy's decision was not based around results, according to CEO Liam Scully, but for a multitude of different reasons which included Kennedy's public criticism of midfielder Danny Mandroiu after he received a red card in a defeat to Burton Albion.

Considering Kennedy led Lincoln to an 11th-placed finish in League One in 2022-23, his first full season at the club, it appeared on the whole to be a very harsh sacking of the former Republic of Ireland international.

However, City must move on and currently they have Tom Shaw as interim boss, but they are searching for their next head coach far and wide - let's take a look at the latest news regarding the vacancy.

Leam Richardson interested in Lincoln City job

There hasn't been many rumours surrounding the Lincoln job when it comes to names in the hat, with the club clearly keeping their negotiations and plans very close to their chest.

One name who has been linked though in recent days is that of Leam Richardson - the former Wigan Athletic boss who led the Latics to the League One title in the 2021-22 season.

According to the Sunday Mirror's Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, Richardson is believed to be interested in the role should the opportunity arise, and there's every chance he could be the perfect fit at Sincil Bank.

Aside from a brief stint as Accrington Stanley boss for six months between 2012 and 2013, Richardson has spent most of his coaching career shadowing Paul Cook as his right-hand man, before he branched out on his own and became Wigan boss in 2020.

The 43-year-old kept the Greater Manchester outfit in the third tier despite the fact that for most of the 2020-21 season they were penniless and in administration, and given the funds to build a new side, Richardson led Athletic back to the Championship.

Harshly sacked a year ago by Wigan's former Bahraini ownership group, Leeds-born Richardson is looking for his next opportunity - could that potentially come in Lincolnshire?

Danny Cowley turns down Bradford City

If the managerial search were up to Lincoln fans, then many would probably select Danny Cowley as Kennedy's successor due to how well-liked he is for his previous stint at Sincil Bank.

Cowley hasn't been in work since January after being sacked by Portsmouth, but it appears that he had the chance to get back into management earlier this week.

Per Ian Dennis of the BBC, Cowley had agreed to take on the job at League Two sleeping giant Bradford City, who sacked Mark Hughes nearly a month ago.

However, due to family reasons, Cowley has done a u-turn on the vacancy at Valley Parade, meaning he is still free and available for a job.

Given that he is based in the south of England though and Lincoln is a fair way from his East London roots, there may not be a return to Lincoln for the 45-year-old this time around.