Lincoln City man in transfer tussle involving Southampton and Chelsea

Southampton and Chelsea are said to be battling it out to sign Lincoln City defender Sean Roughan this summer, with Hampshire Live reporting that the 17-year-old has had trials with both clubs recently.

Roughan joined the Imps from Irish side Phoenix back in the summer of 2019 and rose through the ranks at Sincil Bank to make 11 first team appearances for the Sky Bet League One side.

His progression with the club has naturally attracted interest from other sides higher up the pyramid, with the player first spending two weeks on trial with the Saints before being invited to a one week trial at Chelsea soon after as the top flight duo look to run the rule over the teenager.

The report also goes on to state that Roughan had also spent time on trial with Championship side Coventry City before heading down to the South Coast.

Lincoln are now waiting patiently to see which club will come forward with an offer for their talented academy graduate as they seek to sell the player at the earliest opportunity.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if either of these sides make an offer for Roughan as he has only played a small amount of first team games for the Imps so far.

Lincoln will undoubtedly be seeking to make some good money off the sale of the 17-year-old as it appears he doesn’t have much of a future at Sincil Bank.

Roughan may well favour a move to Southampton over Chelsea as there is seemingly a more clear pathway to first team opportunities under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

With Ryan Bertrand being set to depart the South Coast club this summer, there will be an opportunity for a new candidate to stake their claim to come in at left back for the Saints, a chance that Roughan may want to take this summer.

It is now up to the respective clubs to thrash out a deal for teenager which suits all parties down to the ground.