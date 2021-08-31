Lincoln City make renewed attempt to secure swoop for 23-year-old as fresh talks held

Lincoln City have held fresh talks with Dundee United over a potential move for defender Jamie Robson with the Imps determined to agree a deal, according to the Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog (30/8/21, 22:37).

Robson is believed to have been on Lincoln’s transfer radar throughout the summer with the Imps keen to add the full-back to their squad.

However, as of yet they have not been able to come in with an acceptable offer to Dundee United for his services.

The latest report from the Scottish Sun’s live transfer blog reveals that Dundee United could yet decide to cash in on Robson before the end of the transfer window.

That comes with the 23-year-old entering into the final stages of his existing deal with the Scottish side and them not wanting him to leave the club for nothing next summer.

It is believed that Lincoln have now opened fresh talks with Dundee United and that they are determined to reach an acceptable offer with the Scottish side. That could finally see them be able to secure the 23-year-old’s service on transfer Deadline Day.

The verdict

This has been a long and drawn-out transfer saga for Lincoln this summer and it is clear that they have been wanting to add the 23-year-old to their squad. Therefore it will have been frustrating for them to still not have been able to agree a deal with Dundee United for his services.

You would have to feel that a deal is achievable here though because Dundee United are not a club that can afford to allow assets like Robson leave for nothing in another year’s time. Therefore, there has to be hope that fresh talks will see the Imps finally make a breakthrough for the 23-year-old.

Robson would be an excellent potential signing for Lincoln and he seems to have the potential to be developed further whilst also having gained a lot of valuable experience during his time at Dundee United.

These are the sorts of players that Lincoln should be targeting and they will hope that they can finally convince Dundee United to sell the defender ahead of the deadline today.