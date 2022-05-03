Lincoln City make approach for 37-year-old manager

Lincoln City have made an official approach for Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley, according to Dan McDonnell of the Irish Independent.

The Imps are without a boss following the departure of long-serving Michael Appleton following the conclusion of the 2021-22 League One season, where they finished in 17th position.

It was a major comedown from their run to the play-off final of the third tier in the campaign prior, with the hierarchy at Sincil Bank choosing to end the near three-year reign of Appleton.

Quiz: Which club did Lincoln City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Jason Lee Stockport County Forest Green Rovers Charlton Athletic Grimsby Town

They have now identified 37-year-old Bradley as the man they want to lead the club forward, with a move officially made for the Irishman.

Bradley has been the manager of Rovers in the League of Ireland since 2016 and guided the club to their first FAI Cup final victory in over 30 years when they defeated Dundalk in 2019.

Under Bradley’s management, Shamrock have won back-to-back domestic titles in 2020 and 2021 and they currently sit in second position behind Derry City after 13 matches of the 2022 season.

Talks are expected to accelerate in the coming days though in regards to Bradley’s potential move to Lincoln and according to the report he is keen on managing in England.

The Verdict

Bradley has been long-serving at Shamrock Rovers as he’s been there as manager for six years – you are rarely afforded that time in the EFL.

He has been very successful though across the Irish Sea, so it’s no surprise to see a club like Lincoln take an interest.

The Imps over the last few years have been very shrewd when it comes to player recruitment, and it looks like they’re thinking outside the box and going away from perhaps the norm when it comes to finding Appleton’s replacement.

They will have to pay a fee for Bradley if they really want him, but it’s clear to see that there’s a plan in place and Bradley is at the top of their list.