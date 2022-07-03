Lincoln City leading transfer battle for 7-goal attacker

Lincoln City are hoping to finalise a transfer swoop for Shamrock Rovers forward Danny Mandroiu.

The 23-year-old has been an outstanding performer for the League of Ireland outfit over the past few years, which includes scoring seven goals in 18 appearances this season to help the team to top of the table.

However, Rovers know they face a battle to keep hold of the player and the Irish Independent has revealed that a move to the Imps could be on the cards.

The update states that whilst MK Dons had been credited with an interest in Mandroiu, it’s actually Lincoln who are the ‘frontrunners’ to get this move sorted. They add that a clause in the contract of the player means he will be available for what’s described as a ‘modest’ fee.

Yet, it’s not clear if a move is imminent, as Mandroiu is currently out with an ankle injury, whilst Shamrock would want to keep the player as long as possible this summer as they prepare for European qualifiers.

The Dublin outfit are in action against Hibernians from Malta in a Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

20 questions about some of Lincoln City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 How many times have the club WON the third tier of English football? 1 2 3 4

The verdict

This is a big summer for Lincoln City who are of course under new management after Mark Kennedy’s appointment and it’s interesting that he is looking to the Irish market.

Mandroiu’s form at that level deserves plenty of respect as he has been a prolific goalscorer and brings more than that to the team.

So, to pick him up for a low fee seems like a good bit of business if the Imps can get this one over the line.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.