Lasse Sorensen’s departure from Lincoln City was seen as a huge blow to the club during the summer.

The Dane signed for Huddersfield Town following their relegation to League One, having been a key part of the Imps’ first team squad.

The 25-year-old made 44 appearances in the third tier, with the team coming seventh in the table, narrowly missing out on a play-off place by just two points.

Sorensen contributed four goals and eight assists, which led to him attracting transfer interest from the Terriers.

Tendayi Darikwa has since come into the side as his replacement, with the 32-year-old, starting in all 13 of their opening League One games so far this season.

Darikwa claim made amid Sorensen departure

When asked whether the team was missing Sorensen, FLW’s Lincoln fan pundit Gary Hutchinson claimed that Darikwa has been a more than adequate replacement.

He believes that the defender is even proving a more versatile addition to the squad, making him just as useful as Sorensen was to the team.

“I don’t think Lincoln have missed Lasse at all,” Hutchinson told Football League World.

“It’s no slur on Lasse, he was a great player for us, really energetic, likeable character, lovely, lovely guy.

“But, in Tendayi Darikwa, we’ve got a more than adequate replacement.

“He gets up and down the line quickly, he’s an attacking threat.

“We’ve also added experience, he’s the oldest player in the squad, he’s got a calm head, so he brings something additional to the right-wing-back position.

“[On Monday night], he had to play right-centre-back, something Lasse wouldn’t be able to do, in light of our recent injuries.

“So I think what we’ve managed to do, I’m going to hesitate to say upgrade on Lasse because Lasse was younger, and there are technical differences to the players, but I certainly don’t think we have missed him in the strictest sense of the word, no.”

Tendayi Darikwa’s importance to Lincoln

Tendayi Darikwa - Lincoln City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 13 1 (2) As of November 6th

Lincoln will be hoping to earn a top six finish this year after coming so close in the previous campaign.

Darikwa could prove a key figure in that pursuit, with the defender immediately cementing himself as a regular starter in Michael Skubala’s side this season.

The Zimbabwe international has a lot of experience at this level, as well as the Championship, and knows what it takes to gain promotion from League One.

Lincoln are currently fifth in the table, indicating that Sorensen’s departure has not had too much of an impact on the squad so far.

Darikwa signing has proved a real coup for Lincoln

Losing Sorensen could have been a big issue for Lincoln given how well he’d played for them.

However, the arrival of Darikwa has been a real coup for the club, with the 32-year-old making a pretty smooth transition into the team.

While he hasn’t contributed quite the same level of attacking threat, one goal and two assists from 13 appearances so far, he’s still been a very capable replacement.

Lincoln will be targeting a top six finish this year without Sorensen, and the smart recruitment of Darikwa will be why it’s a realistic goal despite losing someone of his importance.