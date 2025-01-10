A recent January addition means Lincoln City can now eye a club-record transfer fee.

The signing of Scottish midfielder Ethan Erhahon, who arrived from St Mirren on winter deadline day 2023, is expected to reap a record sale for the Imps when they move on the highly-rated star on.

A club record fee expected is expected if Ethan Erhahon leaves

Jez George, Lincoln director of football, made the claim at the end of the 2023/24 season. He was speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire and said he would be “amazed” if Erhahon did not fetch a club-record fee for City.

The central midfielder picked up both fan’s and player’s player of the season gongs at the end of last term, being awarded after the game on the final day of last term.

Lincoln head coach Michael Skubala made clear that it would not be easy to keep Erhahon in Imps colours beyond the summer, but with the sales of Danish duo Lasse Sorensen and Lukas Jensen to Huddersfield Town and Millwall respectively, they kept a hold of the third in the trio of prospective cash cows.

City’s current record fee is that of Nottingham Forest wing-back Harry Toffolo. Lincoln’s club accounts revealed that his sale to Huddersfield, and the subsequent sell-on clause made for an approximate £640,000 from the transfer all told.

Lincoln’s higher-ups expect that to be overshadowed by the figure received for Erhahon. If it does, as all indicators point towards, the sale will stamp a major boost to the Imps’ transfer policy.

A troubled season so far for Lincoln City

City continue to buy young and promising talent, building them up before selling them on for later profits. It is a model that fellow Sky Bet League One club Peterborough United, among others, have seen great success from in recent years.

Ethan Erhahon Stats at Lincoln City (Source: FotMob) Season Appearances Goal Involvements FotMob Rating 2022/23 (after January signing) 19 1 7.3 2023/24 50 6 7.2 2024/25 (as of January 8) 27 0 6.9

However, Erhahon has not had the stellar season that would have been expected after excelling during the last campaign. While Luton Town loanee Joe Taylor grabbed the headlines with his qualities in front of goal, it was the former St. Mirren midfielder who steered the ship from the centre of the park.

This season, after being given his marching orders against Bolton Wanderers and five yellow cards throughout the first half of the campaign, his mentality has been put under the microscope.

Erhahon was shown a second yellow card at halftime during the Imps’ trip to Bolton, effectively talking himself into a caution. This edge to the Scot’s game, where he struggles to control what he says, has begun to grate.

He has not been the same player as he was last season for Lincoln either, failing to emulate the form of someone who was a standout in a play-off chasing side. But, the issues with talking himself into bookings, and even a red card, have been the larger issue.

Despite recent turbulence, Lincoln will land a record fee for Erhahon when they decide to sell him.

That would make the Scot a huge transfer success for the Imps and a clear example of what a January deadline day signing can do not just in the short term.