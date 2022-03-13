Lincoln City interested in securing Sheffield United transfer agreement

Lincoln City are eyeing up a loan deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, according to LincolnshireLive.

Even though the short-term loan window in the EFL has not been a thing since the 2016/17 season, the rules are still in place for clubs to bring in a goalkeeper on a seven-day deal.

Such loans can be extended by another seven days at a time should a club’s situation need to do so, and in the Imps’ case they have lost Josh Griffiths – potentially for the rest of the season.

The youngster, who has been Lincoln’s first-choice goalkeeper this season after signing on loan from West Bromwich Albion in the summer, has suffered ligament damage and there is a chance that he may not be seen again in the 2021-22 campaign.

And Eastwood is one stopper that Michael Appleton is eyeing up for a potential short-term loan to provide competition to January acquisition Jordan Wright, who has made three appearances since Griffiths suffered his injury.

25-year-old Eastwood, who came through Sheffield United’s academy, has been loaned out to eight different clubs in his career so far and most recently had a spell at Portsmouth last year on an emergency basis, although he never featured for Danny Cowley’s side.

Eastwood’s most fruitful stint away from the Blades came with Scunthorpe United in League Two during the 2019-20 season, making 16 appearances in all competitions for the Iron.

The Verdict

Wright hasn’t done much wrong in the two starts he’s had whilst Griffiths has been injured – but the issue is Appleton doesn’t have another goalkeeper to put on his bench.

And bringing someone like Eastwood in wouldn’t necessarily mean that Wright is displaced, but it at least brings competition.

Eastwood has never really had a regular run of games wherever he’s been, and at 25 years old he risks becoming known as an emergency goalkeeper.

But if Lincoln do decide to bring him in for at least one week then it could potentially be a stepping stone to a permanent contract at Sincil Bank next season if he performs well.