Lincoln City are the team to fear in the battle for the League One playoff places as it stands, with Michael Skubala’s side in red-hot form heading into the final few matches of the season.

The Imps have risen from midtable mediocrity into becoming the front runners for the end of season lottery within a matter of months, with goals being scored for fun at Sincil Bank.

With the race for the top six still in full flow, sorting out contracts is unlikely to be at the top of the to-do list at the minute, but with a number of deals coming to an end in a matter of months plans will have to be made about the future of a number of players at the club.

Many players’ futures will likely depend on which division City find themselves in next year, but as it stands there are a number of names likely to leave the club when the off-season starts.

Danny Mandroiu

First on the list is Danny Mandroiu, with the Irishman’s contract with the club said to be coming to an end on June 30th.

The midfielder made the move to England from Shamrock Rovers in 2022, and quickly went on to establish himself in the side during his first season at the club.

A regular during the current campaign, the 25-year-old has contributed to a dynamic attacking output from the Imps this season, chipping in with the odd goal along the way.

The one thing letting Mandroiu down this season has been his disciplinary record, with needless suspensions racking up over the course of the campaign.

A talented performer at League One level, Skubala could be waiting to discover which division his side are playing in before making a decision on his future.

Lasse Sorensen

Lincoln City’s Mr. Dependable, Lasse Sorensen has featured in almost every game for the Imps this season, and has been a major part of everything that has been going right for the club since the start of the year.

Comfortable in midfield or out wide in a wing back role, the Dane hit double figures for goal contributions by March, with his deliveries from out wide or crafty through balls regularly being snaffled up by the striking unit.

The 24-year-old was said to have been subject to transfer interest in the most recent January transfer window - with Championship clubs said to be keen - and it could well be likely that the former Stoke City man will move on in the summer if the Imps don’t earn promotion.

Lincoln City contracts set to expire Danny Mandroiu Lasse Sorensen Lewis Montsma Teddy Bishop Hakeeb Adelakun As of April 4th, 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

Lewis Montsma

Long-term injury battler Lewis Montsma is likely to leave Sincil Bank when his contract runs out this summer, with the Dutchman yet to feature for the Imps this season.

The defender picked up a horrific ACL injury in March of last year against Fleetwood Town, and is still battling to get back to full fitness 12 months after the incident occurred - and it's the second issue of its kind that he's suffered since playing for City.

With over 70 appearances for the club after joining in 2020, the former catwalk model will always be well-thought of by City fans, but it may be time to continue his career elsewhere after a hellish year on the sidelines.

Teddy Bishop

Another protagonist in the City juggernaut is Teddy Bishop, who has revelled in his midfield role under Skubala, and is another to barely miss a second this season.

The former Ipswich Town man excels both on and off the ball for the Imps, and does a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the park to let those further forward strut their stuff.

The 27-year-old got in on the act himself on Easter Monday, as he rounded off the scoring in the 3-1 victory over Carlisle United; his fourth goal of the season.

When asked about his future by BBC Radio Lincolnshire earlier in the season, Bishop said: “I’ve loved my time here so far. It’s obviously sort of out of my control at the moment…whatever happens, will happen.”

A mysterious message if ever there was one, but reading between the lines it looks as if the midfielder would love to extend his stay at Sincil Bank - it is all down to whether the club agrees.

Hakeeb Adelakun

Imps fans may have forgotten that Hakeeb Adelakun is still their player, with the forward enjoying time at Doncaster Rovers in League Two after moving to South Yorkshire in January.

But once his loan deal comes to an end for Rovers he will be back at Sincil Bank deliberating his future, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

With six goals in his first 12 matches for his new side, the 27-year-old has found the net more times in the league than he has done in three years with the Imps, although some of that period has seen him sidelines through injury.

A terrific player on his day, the former Bristol City man will more than likely be looking for another club this summer after things didn’t quite work out for him in Lincolnshire.