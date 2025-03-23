Mick Harford has recently been back at his old stomping ground of Lincoln City.

He was in the crowd to see the Imps demolish Bristol Rovers 5-0 in Sky Bet League One. It was an apt game for the former Lincoln youngster to be in attendance for, as he watched Jovon Makama net a hat-trick.

The young Makama was the first City academy graduate to score three in a competitive senior game for the club since 1980, when none other than Harford bagged a hat-trick.

A young Mick Harford made a splash at Lincoln City

Harford made 115 appearances for Lincoln across three years, netting 41 times to kickstart a career that went on to span decades on a list of top clubs.

Mick Harford's time at Lincoln City, 1977-1980 (source) Appearances 115 Goals 41

The Sunderland-born star began his playing days with the Imps, starting his stint in midfield before soon finding his feet further forward. The affectionately known ‘Big Mick’ began to wrack up reams of goals once he moved further up the pitch, finishing the 1979/80 campaign as Lincoln’s top marksman.

He found the back of the net 16 times across 35 appearances that season, and continued on the same vein the following term. He netted five of the seven goals in the two-legged victory over Hull City, including a hat-trick in the first tie, before further goalscoring exploits over the subsequent months saw him move elsewhere.

Moving on to Newcastle United

Harford played for the final time in Lincoln colours in December of 1980, calling to an end a sparkling tenure.

He was picked up by Newcastle United, who penned his signature for a then Imps club-record fee of £180,000. Despite never truly finding his feet at the north-east giant, Harford was set up very well by Lincoln for a long and fruitful career.

Now 66 years old, the former striker is perhaps best known for his strong links to Luton Town. He spent two spells at the club, with a year-long stay with Derby County breaking up his time at Kenilworth Road.

Harford was a jewel in the crown of Lincoln’s last 1970s team, proving what an Imps academy graduate could go on to achieve.

The Luton Town man is still important to the Imps now

Even though he last lined up for Lincoln over 40 years ago, Harford still has his presence felt at City.

He was a key reason behind Joe Taylor’s decision to join Lincoln on loan last season. The striker, who was at the time a Luton prospect, spent the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign at the LNER Stadium and helped lead the Imps towards an unlikely play-off charge.

Related Lincoln City are still feeling the benefit of Danny Cowley's greatest Imps achievement Danny Cowley’s tenure at Sincil Bank is still thought of very highly, and there is no surprise given that his great achievement still benefits Lincoln

Michael Skubala’s side eventually fell narrowly short, losing on the final day to already-crowned champions Portsmouth when they needed all three points to sneak into the post-season lottery. However, there was no doubting the incredible impact Taylor had.

Having spent the first-half of the term at Colchester United in League Two, he took the step into the third tier and netted ten times across 19 games for Lincoln.

Harford, in his role as chief recruitment officer at Luton, helped push Taylor towards a move to the Imps. He was dutifully described as a “mentor” by the young Taylor upon his arrival in Lincolnshire.

That connection shows Harford's affinity with the Imps remains intact. They hit the jackpot with him during his early playing days and chased in for big money upon his eventual exit.

Decades on, the club are still reaping the rewards of a link to one of English football’s long-standing figures.