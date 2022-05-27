Lincoln City handed blow as former Championship target leaves club

Lincoln City have previously had to ward off interest in Conor McGrandles from Championship clubs and sides in Scotland like Aberdeen and Hibs.

However, the side were able to keep hold of the midfielder and have used him often in the last two seasons.

He featured prominently as they battled in the play-offs and did likewise as the side dropped towards the bottom end of the League One table this year too.

They would no doubt have liked to hold onto McGrandles going forward too, as they aim to get back towards the promotion places in the third tier next season.

However, the club have revealed via their official website that he is now set to leave the club this summer.

Having made 78 league outings for the side, his departure will be a huge blow and considering that he will also not fetch a fee, they will also struggle to replace him to boot. Instead, he will depart the club when his contract runs out and will become one of the hottest free agents to come out of the Football League considering the previous interest in him.

Back in the winter window, Lincoln had to fend off interest from Scotland and the Championship for his services and despite clubs clearly liking the 26-year-old, they were able to retain his services despite his contract coming to an end.

Even though they would like to have secured his future for even longer though, his time with Lincoln is now done – and it means there will likely be interest in snapping him up on a free transfer again this summer transfer window.

The Verdict

Conor McGrandles has proven he can be a solid option at League One level and considering his age, now is a better time than ever for the player to try and test himself a league higher in the Championship if the opportunity presents itself.

It probably will, with plenty of clubs desperate to sign him back in January when he would have cost a fee. Now that he can be snapped up as a free agent, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see even more second tier outfits enter the race for his signature when the window opens.

Scotland again will be another option for the midfielder you would have thought. He has played there in the past so will be familiar with the leagues and the chance to play much higher up the pyramid there would also appeal to the player.

The 26-year-old will likely have his choice of where he wants to continue his career when his contract does come to an end – and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.