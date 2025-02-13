Freddie Draper rewarded Lincoln City with a goal after penning his new contract last week.

The Imps academy graduate signed a deal extending his stay at the LNER Stadium until the summer of 2028 and immediately put in a strong, battling performance.

The striker scored the opener as Lincoln were eventually forced to settle for a disappointing draw at home to bottom of Sky Bet League One Cambridge United.

Walsall were reportedly interested in Draper during the January transfer window, having a move rejected for the young striker. Journalist Ben Jacobs posted on social media that a £230,000 offer was turned down for the Imps man, with a decision made to keep him at the club instead.

Draper spent the first half of the previous season on loan at the League Two club, scoring ten goals across 24 appearances. He even added a trio of assists, before his fine form paved the way for a January recall while Lincoln had struggled in front of goal.

He would have been a good signing permanently for Walsall, as a player already proven at both the level and the club.

Instead, he continues to be a solid player for Lincoln - with potential to excel in the future. After the January addition of experienced frontman James Collins, City now have someone to work alongside the young attacking talent.

Chief among them is Draper, though fellow academy product Jovon Makama and Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri will certainly be helped too.

Draper, a former Drogheda United loanee in the League of Ireland, has true potential, and that can only be aided by capped international Collins working alongside him day by day.

That being said, he can still provide something for the City team now.

Lincoln City’s Freddie Draper decision justified already

The Imps have seen their decision to extend Draper’s stay at Sincil Bank receive immediately visible justification in the form of a goal.

However, his performance was the key to a good afternoon’s work. He was sturdy and combative in the first half, winning no end of tussles with bigger, more experienced defensive opponents.

Freddie Draper continues his growth (source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals 2023/24 (Walsall and Lincoln City) 39 12 2024/25* (Lincoln City - as of February, 11) 35* 5*

The physical Michael Morrison was at the heart of Cambridge’s defence but failed to land any proverbial blows on Draper.

The youngster played well with his back turned to the U’s net, keeping the ball at his feet and offloading to the supporting cast despite having the 36-year-old constantly on his heels.

His goal came as he pounced on a blocked shot that spun back into his path. He reacted first and lashed the ball home for his fourth league game of the term to date.

In the second half, he fell by the wayside, like all of his teammates, while Gary Monk’s side fought back and turned the game into a scrappy affair.

His first half performance provided evidence of exactly why Lincoln secured his services to a longer-term contract and why Michael Skubala has brought him into the fray.

With a club from the upper echelons of the division below looking to sign Draper in January, it was the right move for City to turn them down and add a few extra years to his deal.

He is already an important player for Skubala and will only continue to improve season on season.