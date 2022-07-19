Lincoln City fan pundit outlines reason he wants to see Imps make move for Leeds United player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a fairly poor season last year, Lincoln City are now looking ahead to next season in a different shape.

Following Michael Appleton’s departure and subsequent arrival Blackpool this summer, Mark Kennedy has come in as the club’s new manager to take them forward.

The Imps have made plenty of signings so far this summer in preparation for the new campaign as they look to push further up the league.

However, there is still work to be done, so we asked FLW’s Lincoln City fan pundit Jake Tonge who he would like to see his club recruit.

“In terms of a player I’d like to see us realistically sign, I really like the look of [Crysencio] Summerville who plays at Leeds,” Jake explained.

“I think we’re lacking a wide player on that right hand side or the left hand side that’s an alternative to Scully, and he looks really good in Premier League 2.

“Obviously he’s come with the reputation in the Dutch youth system as well, so I think he’s a player that if we use our loan connections, potentially we could do a deal with Leeds and get him to come in. Obviously we had Robbie Gotts so there’s my thinking behind that one.”

The Verdict:

This could be a good addition for Lincoln ahead of the new season and one that they could realistically get.

We’ve seen Lincoln use the loan market before and help players develop their game which should make them more trustworthy.

Furthermore, as Jake points out, they have struck a loan deal with Leeds before so they would hope to be able to use the connections already in place to get a deal like this through.

Summerville looks like a player with plenty of potential and considering the 20-year-old has already made six Premier League appearances, he clearly has talent and ability.

For now, the next step for his development should be a loan move that will give him the chance to play regular first team football. A move to Sincil Bank would give him this opportunity.