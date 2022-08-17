Lincoln City eye up move for talented Sunderland man

Lincoln City are eyeing up a move for Sunderland winger Jack Diamond, as per a report from D3D4 Football.

The 22-year-old, who is yet to feature in the Championship for the Black Cats this season, spent the last campaign on loan with Harrogate Town, spending three separate temporary spells with the Sulphurites during his career thus far.

The report states that the Championship outfit are keen on allowing the young winger to find a new temporary destination for what remains of this season.

Diamond enjoyed a mightily productive campaign with Harrogate last season, netting 13 times in 39 League Two appearances, providing six assists in that time too.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

D3D4 Football’s report states that Fleetwood have been chasing a deal too, however, it remains to be seen if they make a move following the loan signing of Carlos Mendes Gomes from Luton Town.

The verdict

Diamond is an exciting prospect progressing through the Sunderland ranks, and should the Black Cats have remained in League One, it would be no surprise if he would have seen more regular minutes in Wearside.

Lots of young wingers have seen recent success at Lincoln, and whilst the departed Michael Appleton was a big part of that, they still have the right people at the club to help Diamond flourish.

Looking levels above League Two at times last season, a third-tier move would certainly be justified, with Diamond a player who will be looking to use this season to bridge the gap to the Championship.

Possessing excellent agility, dribbling ability and final product, Diamond would be a top addition at the LNER Stadium.