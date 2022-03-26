Lincoln City eye summer move for West Brom man

Lincoln City are considering a summer move for West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

Palmer, who finds himself as third-choice at The Hawthorns, has seen seven of his 100 appearances this season come in Premier League 2, featuring in the EFL Cup too.

Palmer’s other two appearances come in the Championship with Luton Town, after Palmer arrived at Kenilworth Road on an emergency loan earlier in the month, contributing with an assist during that time.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Lincoln City, playing an integral role in the Imps’ play-off place finish.

Palmer played every single minute of Lincoln’s League One campaign last season, however, he was forced to miss the home leg of their play-off semi-final against Sunderland, returning for the second leg and their trip to Wembley.

The verdict

Palmer certainly impressed at League One level before, proving to be a safe pair of hands for the Imps, whilst his distribution was also at a consistently high level.

He has also shown great adaptability, stepping in at promotion-chasing Luton and keeping a clean sheet in one of the two games he was brought in for.

With Sam Johnstone’s future at West Brom still yet to be decided, Palmer could push for more football with West Brom next season, with his stint at Luton providing hope that he could cut it at Championship level on a more consistent basis.

This would be a real coup for Lincoln, who have underwhelmed in the third-tier this campaign, with Palmer proving to be an excellent signing last season.