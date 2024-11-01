This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Lincoln City will have to prepare for a fairly busy January transfer window, as their good form in League One may spark interest in certain individuals.

Lincoln have picked up from where they left off in the third tier, after being one of the most in-form sides towards the back end of last season, only losing twice in their last 20 games in all competitions.

Now, the Imps find themselves in the play-offs after just missing out last campaign, and clubs are interested in Lincoln's promising talent.

One of which is 23-year-old defensive midfielder, Ethan Erhahon.

The Scotsman is sought after by many Championship sides, including Burnley and West Brom.

With the interest not dying down anytime soon, Lincoln will need to be prepared for a busy January of negotiating Erhahon's future.

Lincoln City: "Ethan Erhahon will be sold" January prediction made on midfielder's future

When asking FLW's Lincoln City fan pundit, Gary Hutchinson, on what two predictions he has for Lincoln City in the January transfer window.

Gary said: "Two things that I think will happen at Lincoln in January. I do think Ethan Erhahon will be sold. I think he's had interest throughout the summer and in the January window you will get clubs who will be more reactionary.

"For instance, in June, July and August, all Championship clubs are on zero points, zero games played, they all have a hope of doing well in the campaign. Come January, you will have five, six or seven clubs all in relegation danger wanting to stay up, and they'll be more willing to put more money into their recruitment.

"Therefore, Erhahon will become an affordable option for clubs, especially if they're looking to shore up their defensive midfield area, so I can expect that to happen.

"I also expect Saxon Earley to return to Plymouth Argyle. Wayne Rooney has been speaking about him not getting a look in, within the squad, which he hasn't.

"He plays left wing-back, which isn't ideal with Reeco Hackett returning, Eric Ring, Dom Jeffries and Dylan Duffy can all play there, so I think we're stacked out, and we really only brought in Early for some left-sided cover, when we didn't know what would happen with Duffy's gambling case, we didn't know the state of Hackett's injury, and we also didn't know how Ring would settle.

"I think he was brought in as an 'if' but I genuinely think he will probably leave."

Erhahon exit is expected, could be detrimental to Lincoln's play-off bid

Lincoln can see this transfer in two ways. One it is a brilliant deal for the club, with a large fee expected to break the club-record departure (held by Harry Toffolo - £640,000). On the other hand, Lincoln's good form will suffer massively with the exit of the young midfielder.

Michael Skubala will be thrilled with his time at the Imps. Their good form has deserved a play-off run this season, but Erhahon has been vital for the Lincoln boss' side.

Erhahon's statistics so far in the 2024/25 League One season as per FotMob Appearances 12 Pass accuracy 81.8% Fouls won 18 Duels won 49 Interceptions 23

Saxon Earley won't be a major loss after being low down the pecking order, as all the attention will be on how they will replace the 23-year-old.

His defensive attributes have been a joy for Skubala in League One, and if Lincoln can match his ability, their play-off dreams could be right on track.

Skubala will have a lot of thinking to do. It seems as though Erhahon's exit is inevitable with his contract expiring in the summer of 2026 and Lincoln wanting a fee for their starlet.

A worrying prospect, but if they can play their cards right this January, it may not be all doom and gloom.