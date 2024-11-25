This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City's defeat to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon marked their third consecutive league outing without a win.

However, the Imps have been enjoying a successful campaign on the whole, which has included impressive results such as a 2-1 triumph over promotion hopefuls Stockport County last month.

Despite their loss on Saturday, Michael Skubala's side are level on points with both Huddersfield and Barnsley, who occupy fifth and sixth spot respectively, and their play-off push is still very much on.

But the Imps will have to be at their best in order to overcome high-flyers Wrexham on away soil on Tuesday night, while the Red Dragons will be in a buoyant mood following their 3-0 victory over Exeter City.

As Skubala and co are having a strong season on the whole, Football League World asked our Imps fan pundit, Gary Hutchinson, who the club's best player is right now, and how he would sum him up in one word.

Imps fan pundit makes Ethan Erhahon, Liam Bridcutt comparison

Gary said: "I don't think there's really any debate about who our best player is at the moment, whether it's in my eyes, or in the eyes of anybody else who wears red and white on a Saturday at Lincoln City, and that's Ethan Erhahon.

"If I had to sum him up in one word, it would be effortless.

"Not because he doesn't put effort in, but because he makes the game look effortless.

"If he receives the ball with three players around him, nine times out of 10 he just effortlessly glides away, or he finds the pass, he finds the gap.

"He doesn't do anything particularly outstanding, he's not one to beat five or six players and rifle one in from 20 yards, he's not somebody who's going to go on those mazy runs, or who's going to be getting 10 assists a season.

"Everything he does is just effortless, he just glides around the field.

"There's a lot of Liam Bridcutt in him, I really liked Liam Bridcutt when he was at Lincoln.

"I thought he made the game look easy with clever positioning, he always knew where to be at the right time, and there's elements of that in Ethan Erhahon, and he's just a player who makes the game look easy.

"He had a challenging afternoon against Birmingham City, when he was up against two international holding midfielders, and there was just him in there, he did look a little bit like he struggled, there was a bit of effort going in there, but in League One he just glides around the field.

"No doubt whatsoever he's going to earn us a seven-figure sum by the time he leaves Lincoln City."

Erhahon is a class act

The former St Mirren man has heavily impressed since joining the Imps back in January 2023, and has rightfully received plaudits from our Lincoln fan pundit.

His performances have even attracted interest from several Championship clubs including Norwich, Burnley and West Brom with the January transfer window fast approaching.

Ethan Erhahon League One stats Appearances 14 Starts 13 Duels won 59 Duels won % 60.2 Successful dribbles 7 Dribble success % 63.6 Successful passes 367 Pass accuracy % 82.1 Assists 0 Goals 0

He is a driving force behind his side's current play-off push, and acts as a metronome in Skubala's midfield with an impressive pass accuracy of 82.1% and dribble success rate of 63.6%, according to FotMob.

There is also a tenacious side to Erhahon's game, as he has won 59 duels so far this campaign, as per FotMob, amid his efforts to protect the Imps' defence.