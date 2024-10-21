This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City travel to Crawley Town on Tuesday night, with Michael Skubala’s men looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Birmingham City at the weekend.

The Imps gave the Blues a run for the money in the early stages at Sincil Bank on Saturday, with Bailey Cadamarteri opening the scoring in the first minute for the hosts, only for Chris Davies’ side to turn things around as the match progressed.

That result marked City’s first defeat in seven league games, having accumulated four wins and three draws since last losing to Barnsley back in August, with the trip to Sussex giving them the perfect opportunity to get momentum back on their side at the earliest opportunity.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s City fan pundit Gary Hutchinson about whether any changes need to be made for the midweek affair, as his side make the long journey south to face the Red Devils.

Lincoln City may be tempted to make JJ McKiernan alteration for Crawley Town affair

Lincoln are yet to taste defeat away from home this season, with Skubala’s side racking up eleven points from their five matches on the road, with three wins and two draws to their name.

Heading to a side that has won just one game in front of their own fans this season, City will be looking to extend that run even further on Tuesday, with the upcoming hectic run of fixtures possibly tempting the Imps boss into alterations to keep his squad fresh for the weeks to come.

With that in mind, Hutchinson has eyed up the area behind the striker that could do with some freshening up in midweek, with bit-part players possible being given the chance to shine against the lowly Sussex outfit.

The Imps fan told FLW: “If I was to make one change to the lineup to go to Crawley on Tuesday night following the 3-1 loss to Birmingham, I might be tempted to have a look at the attacking midfield position with Jack Moylan.

“I thought he made some good runs against Birmingham, but I do wonder if it might be worth giving JJ McKiernan a run out, after he scored for Northern Ireland under-21s last week, however JJ didn’t even get on the pitch on Saturday, so it appears unlikely.”

McKiernan started City’s first two league matches of the season before being knocked down the pecking order at Sincil Bank, and has since been restricted to late substitute appearances, as he continues to try to prove himself, having moved from Morecambe in the summer.

JJ McKiernan Lincoln City League One stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 7 Starts 2 Minutes played 203 Shots/90 1.33

With confidence high after his strong international showing, Skubala may look to seize the opportunity on Tuesday night, and give the 22-year-old the chance to impress as City look to return to winning ways.

Erik Ring, Dom Jefferies scenario could give Michael Skubala food for thought

Another change Skubala could be considering after the Birmingham defeat is the inclusion of Swedish star Erik Ring, with the 22-year-old starting just one league game since his arrival in the summer.

Having set up Freddie Draper's winner against Leyton Orient before the international break, Ring looked impressive once again after being introduced on the hour mark at the weekend, with his forward impetus helping to steer the tide in the hosts’ favour as the game ebbed and flowed.

Whether the former AIK Solna man is deemed worthy of a starting berth remains to be seen, with Hutchinson unsure whether keeping faith with those from the weekend may be the best option after all.

Gary added: “There is also the question mark of when do we bring Erik Ring into the side; the former Sweden under-21 international came on on Saturday and turned the game.

“He came on at 60 minutes and between then and 75 minutes was our best period of the game. He had one of our three shots on goal with a really smart run as well.

“So he could come in at left-back, but would I change him for Dom Jefferies? I don’t know, Dom Jefferies has been really impressive as well.

“Despite losing 3-1, I would probably be tempted to keep the same 11, although that all depends on fitness as well.”