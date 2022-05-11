Lincoln City enter managerial talks with 34-cap England international

Former England international footballer Michael Carrick has entered into talks with League One outfit Lincoln City in regards to potentially becoming their new manager, according to Football Insider.

The Imps are looking for a new boss after they parted company with Michael Appleton following the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign after finishing in 17th position, just 12 months after reaching the third tier play-off final.

And they are seemingly eyeing up another former Manchester United man for the vacancy, with Carrick a top contender for the role.

Initial contact has been made with the 40-year-old and preliminary talks have been held, with Carrick reportedly keen to start his managerial career.

Carrick has only ever managed three senior matches, which came as the caretaker boss of Manchester United in 2021 following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking at Old Trafford in November.

Having won two of his three matches in charge, Carrick departed the Red Devils altogether following Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager – before that he had been a first-team coach at United since 2018.

The Verdict

Carrick was seemingly not the first-choice for Lincoln, with the club having already been turned down by Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, but he is an interesting candidate nonetheless.

Everyone has to start somewhere – we saw Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney both get their first chances in the Championship – and for Carrick, Lincoln wouldn’t be a bad place to begin his permanent managerial career at all.

The Imps have some very good young players who can be coached to become even better, and Carrick will have learnt a lot from the likes of Jose Mourinho and Solskjaer in his time working under them.

With his contacts in the game as well, the talented young loanees to come to Sincil Bank would probably continue as well, so there’s not many negatives to think about when it comes to Carrick – if he is the man for the job.