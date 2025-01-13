Lincoln City headed into January with a solitary win in their last ten League One games of 2024.

They followed that up with defeat to Rotherham United and a goalless draw with Stevenage, both at home and both disappointing outcomes.

That leaves Lincoln with work to do, sitting 12th in the third tier, and nine points behind the final play-off place. Reading, who sit on 41 points, are the only team that Michael Skubala’s men have beaten during their torrid run, but a string of poor results has left a sour taste heading into the winter transfer window.

Skubala is looking to work smart in January, not splashing the cash or rocking the boat, but adding minimal new faces to maximise the potential impact.

He made a sensible admission to that effect to start the month after his side lost to the Millers. The former Leeds United caretaker boss noted that additions were needed, while he also maintained that there is no need to panic over the recent rot.

With that in mind, Football League World takes a look at two deals that would signal a dream start to January transfer activity for the Imps:

In: Harry Leonard

There are two positions that Lincoln look light on options: in the centre of defence and up front.

The latter of which comes as the main focus heading into January ‘silly season’, which is why Harry Leonard would be a great addition to kick the month into action.

So far, Lincoln have sealed wing-back Tendayi Darikwa to a contract extension, loaned forward Rob Street to League Two promotion chasers Doncaster Rovers, and seen Tyler Walker sidelined once again.

The attacking options City have are not at their best and have not been for the entire season. Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Cadamarteri has been the shining light in front of goal, with Ben House, Freddie Draper, and Jovon Makama failing to emulate their best form.

Journalist Darren Witcoop revealed on his X account that Blackburn Rovers were looking at loan options for Leonard. He noted that a duo of Sky Bet League One clubs have made a request about the fit-again striker.

A possible loan for the remainder of the current campaign would be a good fit for all parties: Blackburn, Leonard himself, and the potential recipient.

And, Lincoln should look to be that club.

Leonard has barely featured for Rovers this season but has netted an injury-time equaliser against Sunderland.

Therefore, a step down to League One for the remainder of the term would be a fantastic piece of business, to gain him experience and game time.

The Imps would benefit from a new forward, and the young, energetic Leonard would be a great fit for both the squad and Lincoln’s transfer model of focusing on young talent.

Out: Saxon Earley

On the flip side, the Imps should look to cut short Saxon Earley’s loan spell. The Plymouth Argyle left-back signed late into the summer window and has failed to make an impression on the Lincoln team.

Saxon Earley's Lincoln City appearances by competition (Transfermarkt) Sky Bet League One 0 Emirates FA Cup 1 Carabao Cup 0 Vertu Trophy 2

His lack of game time and spells on the injury list have prevented him from making an impact.

And, with Skubala having plenty of other options on the left flank, Lincoln should cut their losses and send Saxon back to Plymouth early.