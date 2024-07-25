Highlights Lincoln City's signing of Dom Jefferies brings strength and depth to their midfield unit, with high expectations for the upcoming season.

Jefferies, a young, hardworking midfielder, is expected to help Lincoln City solidify their spot as a strong contender in League One.

Lincoln fans can anticipate Jefferies' impressive ball-playing ability and tenacity, which will be crucial in dominating possession and seizing opportunities next season.

Lincoln City have signed midfielder Dom Jefferies on a two-year deal, as they aim to challenge at the sharp end of what's going to be a hugely competitive League One next season.

The addition of the central midfielder could turn out to be one of the signings of the season in League One, which in turn could help the Imps succeed in promotion this upcoming campaign.

Jefferies turned down a contract offer to stay at Gillingham, and agreed personal terms to join the Imps, reports BBC Sport. However, there is an undisclosed fee to be paid by the club because the midfielder is under the age of 24. The 22-year-old also has the option in his new contract to extend his stay by another two seasons.

Jefferies made 71 appearances in all competitions for Gillingham and won the club's young player of the season award in his first season at the Kent outfit.

The Welshman joins the Lincolnshire side with a plethora of experience, despite his young age, having played for the likes of Brentford B and Newport County previously.

Jefferies could be the difference for Lincoln

Lincoln narrowly missed out on a play-off spot on the final day of the League One season last campaign, and the Lincolnshire side will be hoping to make amends in the upcoming season.

The Imps were slow starters in the last campaign and the addition of Jefferies can certainly change this for Michael Skubala. His extreme work rate and endeavor can help the Imps start stronger when their 2024/25 season kicks off next month.

Half of the Imps' eight signings this summer transfer window have been midfielders, with Tom Bayliss and JJ McKiernan making the move and Conor McGrandles returning for a third spell at the club. The addition of the 22-year-old will mean that Skubala's team will have one of the strongest midfield units in the division.

Being able to dominate possession in matches will enable Lincoln to see games out, and on the top of their excellent attacking abilities, Lincoln will be a thorn in many League One sides next season.

Jefferies' signature should no doubt help them reach their goal of the play-offs, and he is the key ingredient that Skubala's side need.

In 2023, Lincoln were one of the most in-form sides in the EFL, where they built a great home record at the LNER stadium.

Jefferies, who is a player who likes to keep the ball wherever possible, offers the Imps a type that they need, particularly with the likes of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Wrexham, and Stockport County all joining the league this season and looking to compete.

What Lincoln fans can expect from Jefferies

The Welshman is a hardworking and tenacious midfielder who drives with the ball. He is a willing runner and isn't one to shy away from a tackle.

A great passer and shooter of the ball, the 22-year-old has the technical ability to play a league above, and the midfielder is improving year by year.

Jefferies was originally released from Newport as a teenager. However, he never let it get to him, as he soon joined non-league side Salisbury, who gave him his first taste of regular first-team football.

Jefferies impressed hugely, which caught the eyes of scouts at Brentford B. He soon later joined the West London outfit, where he soon after captained the side, once again impressing.

Jefferies' ball-playing ability

The young midfielder has impressed at every club he has played for, and he has a solid number of games to boot.

The 22-year-old was a mainstay in the Gills' midfield during his two-year stay at the Kent-based side, dictating possession and having more than a commendable passing accuracy.

His excellence in ball carrying and distribution will allow the Imps to dominate possession, which is an important tactic for Skubala's side.

Dom Jefferies passes (per 90) 2023/24, as per Sofascore Accurate passes Accurate own half Accurate opposition half Big chances created 26.0 (86%) 9.4 (90%) 16.8 (81%) 4

Jefferies also played in a Brentford side that included Romeo Beckham, son of legendary Manchester United, Real Madrid, and AC Milan star David Beckham.

Dom Jefferies professional career record, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Newport County 6 0 1 534 Gillingham 71 2 3 5050

What Michael Skubala had to say about Jefferies' signature

"Dom will add real strength in depth to us in midfield, and he is different from the other midfield players we have recruited this summer," he told the club website.

"He is another young player with the character and mentality we want, has the physical and technical attributes we were looking to add to the group and showed a huge desire to sign for us to trust the club in the next stage of his development," said Skubala.

The camp at Lincoln seem particularly happy with their capture, and the blow Gillingham see losing Jefferies as, is another nod to what a good signing this is. The proof will be in the pudding, of course, with Birmingham and Huddersfield in particular threatening to set a worrying standard in League One, but it appears that the Imps have boosted their own credentials with a top signing at the Gills' expense.