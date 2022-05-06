Lincoln City dealt significant blow in pursuit of Michael Appleton replacement

Lincoln City‘s hopes of appointing Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley look to be over, after the 37-year-old committed his future to the Irish club.

Following Michael Appleton’s departure at the end of the League One season, Lincoln now find themselves searching for a manager.

It had been reported earlier this week by the Irish Independent that Lincoln had made an approach to Bradley about taking over at Sincil Bank.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed plenty of success with Shamrock since taking in charge in 2016, winning two Irish league titles and one FAI Cup in that time, making him an appealing candidate for the role.

However, it seems that a move to Lincoln for Bradley will now not be happening, after the Shamrock manager pledged his future to his current club.

In a statement issued on Shamrock’s website in response to those links with Lincoln, Bradley said: “During the past few days there has been much speculation about my immediate future as Shamrock Rovers Head Coach.

“I would like to thank Lincoln City for expressing an interest in speaking to me about their vacant managerial position.

“Like every manager and coach I one day have an ambition to test myself in different countries and at different levels of the game.

“But right now, I am very happy to stay and continue my work at Shamrock Rovers. I love this club and I feel that our work here is not yet complete.

“The exceptional squad of players that we’ve built and our incredible fans makes me feel so hungry that we have a real opportunity to achieve more success at home and in Europe to match the ambitious targets the we have set ourselves as a club over the next few years.

“I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board for their counsel and support over the past few days.

“We have a huge few months coming up starting with tonight at home against Finn Harps and me, my staff and the players are ready to go!”

Having reached the League One play-off final last season, this campaign was a more disappointing one for Lincoln, who could only manage a 17th place finish in the third-tier standings.

The Verdict

You feel this will be hugely frustrating for those of a Lincoln City persuasion.

Bradley’s credentials are certainly impressive, and mean he could have been a useful appointment at Sincil Bank, which is just what the Imps need after this season.

However, that now looks unlikely to happen, and now means Lincoln could miss out on the quick appointment that could have allowed them to quickly start to focus on the summer transfer window, and next season.

With that not happening, the pressure is now on the club to go out and find another manager swiftly but correctly, and it will be interesting to see who they are able to bring in to take over from Appleton.