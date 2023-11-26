Highlights Lincoln City appointed Michael Skubala as their new manager, surprising fans but getting someone highly-rated.

Skubala may target wingers in the January transfer window to add pace, trickery, and goals to the team.

Ian Poveda, who has had limited game-time at Leeds United, could be a target for Lincoln City to strengthen their squad.

Lincoln City delivered somewhat of a curve-ball when appointing their Mark Kennedy successor in the dugout at Sincil Bank as they handed the baton to Leeds United's under-21's head coach Michael Skubala.

Imps fans probably didn't expect to see someone with Premier League managerial experience take charge, with Skubala being the caretaker manager of United for three matches last season, but they have got their hands on someone who is clearly quite highly-rated.

Skubala's time at Lincoln has gotten off to a mixed start as he took charge of his first two matches last week, opening up with a loss at Stevenage before a victory was secured away at Leyton Orient.

Soon enough, the January transfer window will arrive for Skubala, his first ever one in senior football as a head coach, and he will be looking to shape the City squad in his own style, and will perhaps look to move away from the 3-4-3 that Kennedy utilised but also what he has had to adopt.

Wingers could be on the agenda as Skubala looks to add more pace and trickery to his team as well as goals, with the combined total of league goals provided by Danny Mandroiu, Reeco Hackett, and Dylan Duffy being just four this season. Hakeeb Adelakun, who has netted three times, has played the majority of his games up-front but is a natural winger too.

And despite Lincoln having a director of football doing transfer deals in Jez George and the fact that Irish attacker Jack Moylan will be added to the squad in January, Skubala would be perhaps foolish to not use his links to Leeds to try and snap up a loan deal or two in the final third.

One player who should be targeted, and it would be an ambitious one, is Ian Poveda, who is lacking in game-time at Elland Road and could use a confidence-boosting loan stint away to find his game once more.

Who is Ian Poveda?

Poveda has a more decorated youth career than most considering the clubs he has passed through, spending time at Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Brentford, and then Manchester City.

It was at Man City where he became a professional player, and despite only playing once under Pep Guardiola, the winger headed to Elland Road in January 2020 to continue his career.

Playing four times in the Championship in his first half-season and then getting 14 appearances in the Premier League in 2020-21, Poveda wasn't getting much game-time under Marcelo Bielsa, which led to a loan move to Blackburn Rovers for the 2021-22 campaign.

A broken ankle however restricted Poveda to just 10 Championship outings for the Lancashire side, and finding himself on the fringes at Elland Road once more, Poveda headed off for a Championship loan in 2022-23 as well, this time with Blackpool.

The former England youth international scored just three times in 26 appearances for the Seasiders and former boss Mick McCarthy had to have words with him for a disciplinary issue at one point, but despite not setting the world alight at Bloomfield Road, Poveda has played some part at Leeds so far under Daniel Farke.

Poveda has played five times in the Championship, with just one of those being a start - that came back in August against Birmingham - but there are now too many players ahead of the 23-year-old in the pecking order, so a temporary move could be needed to put himself in the shop window for the summer, when his contract expires.

Where would Ian Poveda fit in at Lincoln?

Capable of playing in the number 10 role or out wide, Poveda could really slot in on the right flank, cutting in onto his most trusted left foot.

Poveda is a tricky customer who is very technical on the ball, and that is to be expected when you've played for some of the best academies in the world.

And he could give Skubala another good option in those areas, complementing the likes of Mandroiu and Hackett who are getting decent game-time, but with Alistair Smith - a natural midfielder - playing there in recent weeks, there's clearly room for improvement and strengthening.

It may be a long shot for Poveda to drop into League One, but if you don't ask you certainly don't get, and Skubala will be hoping in January that his Leeds links can prove fruitful.