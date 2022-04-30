Lincoln City confirm major club decision following end of League One season

Lincoln City have confirmed that Michael Appleton has left his role as manager after three years in charge of the club.

The former West Brom coach had enjoyed a positive first few years in charge of the Imps after replacing Danny Cowley, which included taking the side to the play-off final last season.

However, they would lose to Blackpool at Wembley and the current campaign has been much tougher, with Lincoln languishing in the bottom half, even if they haven’t exactly been in a relegation fight.

Nevertheless, a decision has been made, as the club announced this afternoon that Appleton had departed, with the ex-Blackburn chief reflecting on his time at Sincil Bank to the official site.

“It has been a privilege to manage Lincoln City over the past three seasons. While this season did not match the highs of the last, we have still had some memorable performances and results.

“Clive Nates and the board, the players and all the staff throughout the club, have been fantastic colleagues over the past three years and I thank them all for their backing.”

20 questions about some of Lincoln City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 How many times have the club WON the third tier of English football? 1 2 3 4

The verdict

This was a surprising update as whilst this has been a difficult year for Lincoln, it is an extremely tough league this season and Appleton maybe deserved more time.

But, you can understand why the decision was made and the comments from Appleton and the chairman suggest it was a decision that was amicable.

Now, it’s about looking to next season and it will be interesting to see who the Imps turn too ahead of what will be a very big summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.