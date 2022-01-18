Lincoln City closing in on transfer agreement for Portsmouth player

Lincoln City are said to be in negotiations with Portsmouth over the potential signing of John Marquis, as per a recent report by The News.

The striker has been made a scapegoat amongst sections of the South Coast club’s support in recent years and is now seemingly set to bring his slightly nightmarish spell at Fratton Park to an end.

Marquis was absent from training this week ahead of his side’s game against AFC Wimbledon this evening and is said to be working on securing a move away from the club in the near future.

Portsmouth are said to have informed the former Millwall and Doncaster Rovers man that he is surplus to requirements and as a result they are keen to move him on as soon as possible.

His expected departure should pave the way for Pompey to bring in Tyler Walker from Coventry City, with that move also said to be close.

Quiz: Can you name which club Portsmouth signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Steve Finnan? Getafe Real Sociedad Espanyol Rayo Vallecano

Marquis is due to see his contract at Portsmouth expire come the end of the season and he is now set to leave after scoring 37 goals in 126 games in a blue shirt.

The Verdict

Many Pompey fans will be absolute delighted to hear that Marquis is leaving for Lincoln as it means they can get shot of a player who hasn’t lived up to their high expectations.

Considering he was signed for £1 million, it is fair to assume that the striker felt slightly weighed down by the price tag at Fratton Park.

However it is hard to excuse some of his lacklustre performances on the South Coast, so therefore it is for the best that he moves on to somewhere new.

Lincoln will offer him a fresh start and there will certainly be some people at Portsmouth that wish him well despite his various shortcoming whilst donning a blue shirt.