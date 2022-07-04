Lincoln City closing in on 23-year-old midfielder

League One outfit Lincoln City are closing in on a deal for Shamrock Rovers attacking midfielder Danny Mandroiu, according to the Irish Independent.

The 23-year-old has played his final match for Rovers – who lead the League of Ireland by 10 points – and that has been confirmed by manager Stephen Bradley, who was a target for the Imps this summer before they appointed Mark Kennedy as their new head coach.

And Mandriou is already undergoing a medical with Lincoln, where he will switch for a fee of just €30,000, which was the release clause inserted into his contract when he signed from fellow Irish side Bohemians in December 2020.

Since his arrival at Shamrock, Mandriou has scored 22 times in 53 league appearances from midfield, including seven times in 18 outings during the current 2022 campaign.

Per the Irish Independent, a top-flight German team turned down the opportunity to sign Mandriou earlier this summer despite being interested in his signature – and Lincoln have now taken advantage of that to bring him to their club.

The Verdict

Lincoln already have plenty of Irish players and both current and former Ireland youth internationals at the club, and Mandroiu is set to add to that collection.

The attacking midfielder has clearly been highly thought of in his career, having been on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion as a teenager, but he had to move back home to find his feet.

Now, Lincoln could be somewhat of a stepping stone to bigger things for Mandroiu, who has arguably been one of the best players in the League of Ireland.

Should he go on to impress at Lincoln, then perhaps bigger things await for the 23-year-old – first though, the Imps have to get the deal over the line.