Sam Clucas has been linked to Lincoln City as the January transfer rumour mill begins to spin into action.

The midfielder has been connected to a trio of Sky Bet League One sides, with Charlton Athletic and Mansfield Town reportedly also interested in the 34-year-old.

Experience the key for Lincoln City

His experience is what sets him apart, and could make him a strong addition for Lincoln, as they enter this reportedly three-way race. Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider revealed that a clause in the former Hull City man’s contract could see Oldham Athletic forced to part ways this month.

Interest from an EFL club is enough to allow Clucas to access his options elsewhere.

The midfielder boasts over 500 first-team appearances on a long footballing resume that has included stints at Stoke City and Swansea City. The ex-Premier League man has played 41 times in League One, plus two play-off appearances, providing nine goals and three assists during that time.

Clucas is under contract until the end of the season at National League promotion chasers Oldham, but it appears his time will be cut short with a jump into the third tier being eyed up.

The fact that he has played so many games is a crucial part of the equation. He would become the oldest Lincoln player, and add a different dynamic to the City midfield core with the know-how and wily nature of a true veteran.

Sam Clucas League One stats - Chesterfield (2014/15) Appearances (including play-offs) 43 Goals 9 Assists 3

His League One experience may be limited to just one season a decade ago but it speaks volumes that Clucas played a starring role as Chesterfield made it to the play-offs that year. He is no longer that player but he knows what it takes to succeed in the third tier.

Sam Clucas would add versatility to the Imps

Clucas, who can also play on the left flank, exited Rotherham United in the summer. He was a free agent until the Latics snapped him up in October, providing a platform for the Englishman to build himself back up.

Now he has done that, it is no surprise the Lincoln-born player, who has spent time on City's books in the past, is attracting clubs higher up the pyramid.

As well as his experience, Clucas is versatile. That is always a bonus, and for the Imps it would certainly help cover multiple positions in a squad that has gaps.

The depth that would add to Michael Skubala’s squad is the third and final jewel in the crown of what a potential move for the Oldham midfielder would bring.

As Lincoln sit mid-table in League One, looking to develop their squad in January to mount a push further up the division, Clucas would be a sensible signing.

Oldham Athletic man could be heading home to bolster Michael Skubala's squad

Fighting off Nigel Clough and Nathan Jones will be no easy task for Skubala and the Imps’ higher-ups, but should they manage it, Clucas would be a good piece of business.

With experience, versatility and the boost of additional squad depth, Clucas would tick a lot of Lincoln boxes.

The news comes as fellow midfielder JJ McKiernan seems to be heading out on loan to Burton Albion, meaning a spot in the Imps midfield has been opened up. That adds more weight to the initial rumour that Lincoln are one of the clubs interested in Clucas.

If the Imps can get the move over the line this January it would be a smart addition and one that can help set Skubala’s men up for a late-season tilt towards the play-offs.

The attraction for the Lincoln boss is obvious as it would provide him with a triple boost – with Clucas offering experience, versatility, and an extra body in the middle of the park.