Lincoln City CEO reveals reasons that led to Michael Appleton’s departure

Lincoln City CEO Liam Scully has been answering key questions after the departure of Michael Appleton was confirmed the 2-1 win over Crewe on Saturday.

The Imps are now looking for a new manager after Appleton confirmed his departure at the end of his contract following the final day win over Crewe.

It led to surprise from supporters which ultimately left the club needing to answer questions on the next steps, with Appleton being highly rated within the EFL after two and a half years at the LNER Stadium.

When asked if the decision was mutual, Scully told Lincolnshire Live: “It was mutual in the truest sense of the word. It is genuinely two parties sitting in a room having open, transparent conversations and it led us to the outcome we’ve arrived at.”

Scully went onto say that both parties did not want to continue a ‘forced relationship’: “We know this game is cycles. We know what we want for next season and, where Michael is, there was probably a bit of misalignment.”

Lincoln are of course now looking for their next appointment, something Scully said the club is in the process of doing: “All I can say is that we have a clear idea of the profiling of the person we want. Our search parameters are based on that above all else. Of course, we’ve got to realistic.

“So we’re in a process, due diligence will be done. That may take time. We will communicate when there is something to communicate.”

Following that win over Crewe, Lincoln have finished the season 17th in the League One table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone, but a long way short of their run to the play-off final last season.

The Verdict

It was a surprise to see Appleton depart Lincoln after two positive seasons at the club and he had big shoes to fill in taking over from the Cowley brothers.

However, it’s probably the right time to make a decision given the end of Appleton’s contract if the club didn’t see anything going further, perhaps it was the right time to make the change.

The last two appointments have been the right ones, so there’s no doubting the board will at least do their best in identifying the person to take the club to next level, whatever that may be.